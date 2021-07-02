Google working on new health app; will let users store medical records on one platform

Google may soon launch a new health app for its users to help them store and manage all their medical records on one platform.

The 'Google Health' app will reportedly work much like Apple's Health Fit app, allowing one to accrue and share his/her medical records with doctors and caregivers.

Also Read: Google receives 27,762 complaints in 1st transparency report under new IT rules

As per the information through a leaked screenshot of the Google app in the works, mentioned in a report by 91mobiles, the description of the application mentions, "See a unified view of your health, pulling together info from your doctor's visit, labs, and more. Get started by linking your online accounts from places where you've received your healthcare."

The app will pull out information from the user's records from different healthcare facilities, doctors, and labs, etc.

The Google Health app will also let users share their information with their family and friends. Meanwhile, there is no clarity yet on whether the app will get the go-ahead or not.

Also Read: Google admits employees listen to users' chats via virtual assistant

To get started, users will have to link their medical records from different healthcare providers in the app, which will then source the health data of the user from these establishments and exhibit it on their phone.

This type of health data collation is very useful for those who need to visit hospitals or other healthcare facilities regularly.

The leaked screenshot, shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal, discloses that the app is currently in the early stages of development. It is likely that the new health app by Google will first be available for Android devices.