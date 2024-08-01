Google's 'Circle to Search' comes to Chrome, rebranded as 'Search with Google Lens'

Google is expanding the availability of its innovative "Circle to Search" AI feature, originally launched on Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphones, to ChromeOS and the Chrome browser. However, the feature has undergone a slight name change, now appearing as "Search with Google Lens."

For now, the functionality is limited to beta versions of ChromeOS 127 and Chrome 128 for Windows and macOS. But once these versions transition to the stable channel in the coming weeks, "Circle to Search," or "Search with Google Lens" as it's now called, will become widely accessible to all Chrome users.

How it Works

Chrome on Windows/macOS: Users can access "Search with Google Lens" from the three-dot menu. They can then select an area on their screen (effectively circling it) to trigger an instant search, with results displayed in a side panel.

ChromeOS: The Google Lens icon in the address bar provides the same functionality.

Google's release notes for Chrome 128 beta provide a concise description: "Google Lens in Chrome makes it easy to search anything you see on your screen. Search within a video you’re watching, a slide in a livestream, or an image on a webpage. Google Lens will give you answers right there, in your tab, and you can continue browsing with the new information you’ve found."

While the slightly confusing name change might take some getting used to, the underlying technology remains the same – a powerful AI tool that allows users to quickly find relevant information based on what they see on their screen.