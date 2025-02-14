Google’s Gemini AI gains recall feature for smarter conversations

Google’s Gemini AI assistant is getting a major upgrade for Google One AI Premium subscribers. The latest update introduces conversation recall, allowing Gemini to remember past chats and provide more contextually aware responses without requiring users to repeat information.

With this feature, users can now resume ongoing projects, recall previous discussions, and even ask Gemini to summarise earlier conversations. The update builds on Google’s existing memory feature, which already lets the AI remember user preferences—but now, Gemini can actively reference past interactions, making it smarter and more efficient.

This new capability ensures that users no longer have to scroll back through chats or re-explain previous discussions. Whether working on a project, planning an event, or having a long-term conversation, Gemini will remember the details and pick up where you left off.

Additionally, users will have full control over their chat history. Google has confirmed that users can review, delete, or manage their saved conversations by navigating to the “Gemini Apps Activity” section under their profile in the Gemini app.

The recall feature is rolling out now for Google One AI Premium subscribers and is available in English on both Gemini’s web and mobile apps. Google has also announced plans to expand support to more languages and Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users in the coming weeks.

This update puts Gemini in closer competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which already offers memory recall features to enhance user interactions.