Google’s most powerful AI, Gemini: How to use the new ChatGPT rival in India

Google has launched a new artificial intelligence model called Gemini, which the company claims is better at understanding, summarising, reasoning, coding, and planning than other AI models. Gemini comes in three versions: Pro, Ultra, and Nano. The Pro version is already available, and the Ultra version will be released early next year.

Gemini’s Availability in India

Google has integrated the new Gemini Pro with its chatbot Bard, which is a direct competitor of ChatGPT. Users can have a text-based interaction with the Gemini-powered Bard. Google has promised support for other modalities “soon”. The new update is available in 170 countries and territories but it is limited to English. Users in India are also getting the new update. You can access the prowess of Gemini via the Google Bard chatbot.

What is Google's Gemini?

Google claims Gemini is the most capable AI model in the world. One of the ways we can test Google’s claims is by using the chatbot Bard. One of the biggest differences, compared to other popular AI models, is that Gemini is built as a multimodal tool from the ground up. Google shared a few demonstrations of the new AI model where it was able to easily interact via multiple mediums like text, audio, video. It can also combine these modalities to make the interaction more human-like.

Capabilities of Gemini

Google has been testing its new AI model, Gemini, on a variety of tasks. Gemini Ultra, the most advanced version of Gemini, has done better than the current best results on 30 out of 32 common academic tests used in AI research and development. Gemini Ultra scored 90.0% on a test called MMLU (massive multitask language understanding). This test uses 57 subjects like math, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics to check both knowledge and problem-solving abilities. This is the first time an AI model has done better than human experts on this test.

Coding capability

The first version of Gemini can understand, explain, and generate high-quality code in popular programming languages like Python, Java, C++, and Go. Google claims that this makes it one of the best AI models for coding in the world. Gemini Ultra did very well on several coding tests. These include HumanEval, an important industry-standard for checking performance on coding tasks, and Natural2Code, a test that uses sources created by authors instead of information from the web.

Gemini can also be used to power more advanced coding systems. Two years ago, Google presented AlphaCode, the first AI system for generating code that can compete in programming competitions. Using a special version of Gemini, Google created a more advanced code generation system, AlphaCode 2. This system is good at solving competitive programming problems that involve complex math and theoretical computer science.

Also read: Google reveals its most powerful AI model Gemini which outperforms most human experts, GPT-4 in benchmarks

Also read: McDonald’s to use Google’s generative AI but will it make your burgers, fries fresher and hotter?