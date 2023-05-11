Google's new AI-powered ‘Help Me Write’ Gmail feature can help you write emails faster and easier

Google has announced a new feature for Gmail that will help users write emails faster and more easily at the Google I/O 2023 on Wednesday. The new feature, called "Help Me Write," uses artificial intelligence to generate email drafts based on a user's input.

To use Help Me Write, users simply need to start typing an email and then click on the "Help Me Write" button. The AI will then generate a draft of the email, which the user can then edit and finalise.

Help Me Write can be used for a variety of email tasks, such as sending a quick thank-you note, scheduling a meeting, or following up on a lead. The AI can also generate email templates for common tasks, such as sending a job application or requesting a refund.

Help Me Write is still under development, but it has the potential to save users a lot of time and effort when it comes to writing emails. AI is constantly learning and improving, so it is likely to become even more helpful in the future.

Here are some benefits of using Help Me Write

It can help you save time by generating email drafts for you.

It can help you improve your writing skills by providing suggestions and feedback.

It can help you create more professional-looking emails.

It can help you stay organised by keeping track of your email templates.

If you are looking for a way to improve your email writing skills and save time, then you should definitely try out Help Me Write. It is a free feature that is available to all Gmail users.

Here are some tips for using Help Me Write effectively

Be as specific as possible when you provide input to the AI. The more information you give it, the better the draft it will generate.

Don't be afraid to edit the draft that the AI generates. The AI is still under development, so it may not always generate the perfect email.

Use Help Me Write for a variety of tasks. The AI can be used for anything from sending a quick thank-you note to scheduling a meeting.

Give feedback to the AI. The more feedback you provide, the better the AI will become at generating email drafts.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment