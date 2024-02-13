Government announces National Creator’s Awards for new-age influencers

In a bid to acknowledge the growing influence of digital creators and influencers and champion India's digital economy, the government has unveiled the prestigious 'National Creators Award'.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has outlined that the award aims to shine a spotlight on the multifaceted voices and talents shaping India's trajectory, while also propelling positive societal change and fostering innovation in the digital realm.

According to the ministry's statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently championed the transformative potential of the creator economy. In alignment with this vision, MyGov India has introduced the National Creators Award to laud the efforts of digital pioneers and content creators for their significant contributions to the country's digital landscape.

The award ceremony will recognise outstanding creativity and innovation across a broad spectrum of categories, spanning storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and beyond.

Among the notable categories, the 'Disruptor of the Year' award will honour a creator who has defied convention, effecting substantial change or innovation within their respective domain. Meanwhile, the 'Celebrity Creator of the Year' category seeks to acknowledge high-profile influencers who have harnessed their celebrity status to foster positive transformation and set new standards for impactful online content.

Furthermore, the 'International Creator Award' will pay tribute to creators based overseas who have contributed to enhancing India's cultural influence and soft power on the global stage. In addition, the 'Tech Creator Award' will commend individuals who simplify technology, providing insights, reviews, and recommendations on the latest gadgets and innovations.

The selection process will entail a nomination phase, followed by the screening of submissions, culminating in a combination of public voting and review by a panel of experts. The ultimate winners will be announced based on a fusion of jury evaluations and public mandates.

"The National Creators Award seeks to inspire, acknowledge, and celebrate the transformative potential of digital media in constructing a more inclusive, participatory, and empowered society," affirmed the ministry.