Govt asks Apple, Google to add state-backed app store for government apps: Report

The Indian government is planning to launch its own app store, GOV.in, to consolidate all its official applications into one platform. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approached major tech companies, including Google and Apple, as well as smartphone manufacturers, to facilitate this initiative.

According to Bloomberg, the ministry has requested these companies to allow Indian users to download the state-backed app store directly from Google Play or Apple's App Store. Additionally, they have asked for the app suite to be pre-installed on new smartphones before they reach consumers.

The government's objective is to enhance the accessibility of public welfare and official services through technology. While these apps are currently available individually on existing app stores, officials believe that bundling them into a single app suite will increase user engagement.

However, the proposal faces resistance from tech giants. Google, which dominates India's smartphone market with its Android operating system, has reportedly opposed the plan. Apple is also reportedly reluctant to comply, according to the report.

Both companies exercise strict control over the apps available on their platforms and charge developers a 30 per cent commission on revenue earned through their stores. A government-backed app store could potentially reduce their control and revenue.

The Bloomberg report suggests that the government might consider legal measures to enforce compliance if companies refuse. India has previously taken a firm stance against tech firms, as seen in its 2020 ban on TikTok and its legal disputes with WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, over access to encrypted messages.

India's request is not entirely unprecedented. In 2021, Apple allowed Russian users to install government-approved apps to comply with local regulations. India appears to be considering a similar approach on a larger scale.

If successful, the government's plan could broaden access to digital services and enhance cybersecurity for users. However, Apple and Google are expected to resist, which may lead to potential legal or regulatory challenges.

Currently, discussions are ongoing, and the final outcome remains uncertain.