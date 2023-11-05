Govt blocks 22 ‘illegal’ betting apps, including Mahadev Book app

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book Online. This action was taken on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating a money laundering case related to these illegal betting platforms. It has conducted raids on Mahadev online betting app premises in Chhattisgarh.

The blocking orders were issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This section empowers the government to block access to any website or application that is engaged in any activity that is detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act.

However, they did not do so and no such request was made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for the last 1.5 years."

"In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," he added.

The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in detention after being arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly laundering money.

The ED has named 14 people in the prosecution complaint, including alleged main promoters of the Mahadev Book app Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as Vikas Chhapariya, Chandrabhushan Verma, Satish Chandrakar, Anil Dammani, Sunil Dammani, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Srijan Associates through Punaram Verma, Shiv Kumar Verma, Punaram Verm Shiv Kumar Verma, Yashoda Verma, and Pawan Nathani.

ED has already accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of being involved in the Mahadev app scam. According to the ED, accused Asim Das, who was arrested for his role in the scam, admitted that he was carrying Rs 5 crore to deliver to Baghel.

Investigations by ED have revealed a startling link between the ruling Congress party's election operations and a cash courier from the UAE. Das, the courier reportedly delivered large amounts of cash for use in election campaign expenses. Upon questioning, Das identified his contact as Shubham Soni (alias Pintu), a top management figure associated with the Mahadev app.

This cash, amounting to Rs 5.39 crore, was handed over to him while he was in Dubai, to be delivered to the associates of the incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Upon arrival in India, Das was instructed to await further directions at Hotel Triton, in room 311. Notably, the Mahadev Book App associates provided the money for delivery to those closely related to the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Amazon employee loses stocks worth of Rs 1.6 cr after opting not to work from office