scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Govt reopens application window for PLI scheme targeting ACs and LED lights to boost domestic manufacturing

Feedback

Govt reopens application window for PLI scheme targeting ACs and LED lights to boost domestic manufacturing

The Indian government has reopened the application window for the PLI Scheme for White Goods, specifically air conditioners and LED lights. This window will be open from July 15, 2024, to October 12, 2024, to accommodate increased industry interest.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
DGFT has issued a directive allowing the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices to issue RCMC DGFT has issued a directive allowing the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices to issue RCMC

The Indian government has reopened the application period for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods. This scheme focuses on air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights. Interested entities can apply between July 15, and October 12. The government decided to reopen applications because many companies are interested in investing more in this scheme.

Related Articles

Who can apply
Both new companies and those already part of the scheme can apply. Existing companies that want to invest more or switch to different product categories are also eligible. Applicants must meet specific conditions outlined in the Scheme Guidelines, which you can find online:

Approved applicants will receive incentives for the rest of the scheme's duration. New applicants and those investing more will get incentives for up to three years. The scheme will now process claims every quarter instead of once a year, helping companies manage their finances better. Changes have been made to the guidelines to reflect this.

Investments and manufacturing impact
So far, 66 companies have committed Rs 6,962 crore under this scheme. Companies like Daikin, Voltas, LG, Blue Star, and Dixon have invested in making parts for ACs and LED lights. These investments will help produce parts that were not previously made in India.

The PLI Scheme for White Goods was approved on April 7, 2021, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The scheme aims to boost manufacturing in India, driving growth and creating jobs. It will run from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29, with a budget of Rs. 6,238 crore.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 08, 2024, 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement