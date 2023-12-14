GPAI member countries unanimously adopt New Delhi declaration on AI, its responsible use

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) has taken a resolute step forward, with 28 countries unanimously adopting the New Delhi declaration on Wednesday. This milestone initiative is poised to direct the course of AI development, prioritising the harnessing of opportunities while mitigating potential risks.

The declaration, a product of a rigorous 5-hour ministerial council meeting, zeroes in on critical concerns encompassing misinformation, unemployment, transparency, fairness, intellectual property, personal data protection, and threats to human rights and democratic values arising from AI deployment.

Member countries of GPAI have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering safe, secure, and trustworthy AI within their respective jurisdictions. This involves an array of measures, including the development of regulations, policies, standards, and other strategic initiatives, all aimed at steering AI in a direction that promotes public welfare.

Acknowledging the significant progress achieved under Japan's leadership as the 2023 Lead Chair, supported by India and France, the final declaration commends efforts in bolstering GPAI as an inclusive multi-stakeholder initiative.

Minister for State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, underscored the pivotal nature of the New Delhi declaration."All countries unanimously adopted the New Delhi declaration. The declaration promises to position GPAI at the forefront of shaping AI in terms of innovation and collaboration, increasing applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and other areas of concern," he commented.

India's intent to spearhead collaborative AI initiatives within GPAI was backed by the declaration, aiming to support projects promoting equitable access to essential resources for AI research and innovation. The emphasis lies on AI computing, diverse datasets, algorithms, software, testbeds, and other pertinent resources while upholding intellectual property protections and data legislation.

Moreover, the declaration places emphasis on collaborative efforts towards cultivating necessary knowledge, skills, infrastructure, policies, risk management frameworks, and governance mechanisms. This collective approach seeks to harness the potential of AI advancements, ensuring their responsible and effective utilisation, especially among low and middle-income countries.

The GPAI's commitment ensures that AI serves as a transformative force, providing clear and accountable guidelines to enable millions worldwide while upholding rights, safety, and security standards. The New Delhi declaration stands as a pivotal testament to the concerted global effort towards harnessing AI's potential for societal advancement while mitigating its potential risks.

