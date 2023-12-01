GTA goes mobile: Netflix bringing Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to your phone; see details

Netflix has introduced three major Rockstar Games’ gaming titles called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Interested players can now pre-register for the games starting today on iOS and Google Play. The games will be available on December 14. The three titles of the trilogy include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

Both iOS and Android Netflix subscribers will be able to play these games free of cost on their mobile phones and tablets. These games are compatible with iPhones running on iOS 16.0 or later and a device with the A12 Bionic chip or later and iPads running on iPadOS 16.0 or later and a device with the A12 Bionic chip or later.

In terms of size, GTA III is 1.7GB in size, GTA: Vice City is 2.8GB and GTA: San Andreas is 2.9GB in size on App Store. GTA III, GTA: VICE CITY and GTA: San Andreas are set in Liberty City, 1980’s and early 90s respectively.

Rockstar Games introduced GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition for PCs and consoles back in November 2021. In terms of pricing, the PC version is currently available at Rs 3,999 whereas the console version is selling at Rs 2,490 in India.

Netflix has revealed that it has over 80 gaming titles available on the platform right now that include games across all genres. Some of the popular gaming titles on Netflix are Too Hot To Handle, Football Manager 2024 Mobile, Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, Asphalt Xtreme and so on. These games are available for all Netflix subscribers without any advertisements, in-app purchases, or extra fees.

Some of the much-awaited series and films that will release on Netflix in December 2023 include Money Heist spinoff Berlin, The Archies, Crown final season, Christmas as Usual, and more.

