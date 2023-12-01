Dixon to make Xiaomi smartphones at its Rs 256 crore Noida factory: Check details

Dixon Technologies, an electronic manufacturing services company, has announced to manufacture Xiaomi smartphones in India at its Noida facility. The new facility, set up by Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padet Electronics, was inaugurated by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Padet Electronics has made an investment of Rs 256 crore at this facility in India.

According to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this Dixon facility will create 5,000 jobs. He stated, “We have seen complex manufacturing at the latest facility. It is a fitting answer to those who claim that India is only doing assembly.” He emphasised that because of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme India will witness incremental job creation in the smartphone industry.

The minister also acknowledged India's emergence as an export hub, with the country already witnessing $12 billion in exports. He stated that there will be a significant rise in domestic value addition, reaching as high as 60 per cent in certain products. It was revealed that the Dixon factory is spread over 2.7 lakh square feet and has a production capacity of 2.5 crore mobile phones.

"It is a momentous step towards our commitment to boosting the local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in India. We believe that this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi's expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem," Dixon Technologies Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani.

In other news, Dixon Technologies expects to close the current fiscal with a revenue of around Rs 19,000 crore. Dixon Technologies vice chairman and managing director Atul Lall revealed that the company plans to double its headcount in the next two years.

As per an official statement by Lall, “In a short period of just 5–6 years, we have grown from Rs 1,500 crore, and this year, we should close at around Rs 19,000 crore. We have grown from 1,700 people to 27,000 people, and let me assure you that this is going to double in 2 years.”

