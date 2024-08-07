Haier launches flagship QD-Mini LED 4K TVs in India, see features and price

Haier has announced the launch of its flagship M95E series QD-Mini LED 4K televisions, aiming to capture the premium segment with advanced technology and a luxurious viewing experience. Available in 75-inch and 65-inch sizes, these TVs are packed with features like Quantum Dot (QD) technology, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

"Designed for premium consumers seeking an impressive home entertainment experience, our new QD-Mini LEDs deliver unparalleled viewing and audio quality, perfect for gamers and those looking for a home theatre-like experience at home," stated NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India. "At Haier India, we prioritise understanding our customers' needs first, and then crafting products that enhance their lives with smarter appliances. We’re extremely excited about the new QD-Mini LED 4K series and confident it will set new benchmarks in the TV industry."

Key Features of the Haier M95E Series

Quantum Dot Technology: Delivers vibrant colours, exceptional clarity, and striking brightness with a peak of 2,000 nits, thanks to 16-bit ultra-precise light control.

Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+: Provides a dynamic and immersive cinematic experience with enhanced HDR content adaptation and improved colour accuracy.

TÜV Rheinland Certification: Certified for Low Blue Light, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience and reducing eye strain.

Harman Kardon Audio: Features a 2.1-channel audio system with subwoofers, delivering a rich and immersive home theater-like sound experience.

Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv Support: Creates a three-dimensional, theatre-like soundscape with advanced audio processing for enhanced clarity and immersion.

144Hz Refresh Rate and Gaming Features: Offers ultra-smooth gameplay with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6 support, and dedicated gaming features like Game Picture Mode Optimisation, ALLM, VRR, and Shadow Enhancement.

Google TV and Smart Features: Provides access to a vast library of content, apps, and games with a user-friendly interface, hands-free voice control, and personalised recommendations. Also supports the Haismart app for seamless IoT integration and smart home control.

Modern Design: Features a sleek, near-bezel-less design with a sophisticated annular runway stand.

Pricing and Availability

The Haier M95E Series QD-Mini LED 4K TVs are priced starting at Rs 1,55,990 and are available across leading retail stores in India. The TVs come with a 2-year warranty.