Have a song in your mind but can't remember? Google introducing 'Hum-to-Search' feature

Android users rejoice! YouTube Music is finally rolling out its highly anticipated "hum-to-search" feature, allowing users to identify songs by simply humming, singing, or even playing the melody on an instrument.

This exciting update, reported by 9to5Google, follows months of testing that began in March and leverages the power of AI to recognise musical tunes.

Using the feature is simple: tap the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of the app and select the new waveform icon next to the microphone. Then, hum, sing, or play the tune that's stuck in your head.

YouTube Music's AI will get to work, quickly presenting you with a full-screen page displaying the song's cover art, title, artist, album, release year, and more.

While innovative, the technology isn't entirely new. Google Search introduced a similar feature back in 2020, and the main YouTube app followed suit last year. Music streaming platform Deezer also jumped on the bandwagon in 2022. However, the arrival of this intuitive search function on YouTube Music for Android is a welcome addition for music lovers.

The feature is being rolled out via a server-side update for YouTube Music for Android version 7.02. While there's no official word yet on when iOS users can expect the update, it's likely only a matter of time before the feature makes its way to Apple devices.