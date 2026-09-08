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HCLTech invests Rs 185 crore to open advanced semiconductor lab in Bengaluru

HCLTech invests Rs 185 crore to open advanced semiconductor lab in Bengaluru

HCLTECH1,277.00(0.45%)

Spread across 40,000 sq ft, the facility includes 25,000 sq ft of Class 10K and Class 1K cleanrooms. It will provide end-to-end post-silicon engineering, advanced testing and failure analysis capabilities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 4:09 PM IST
HCLTech invests Rs 185 crore to open advanced semiconductor lab in BengaluruThe HCLTech lab has been equipped with testing and measurement tools from companies including Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

IT services major HCLTech on Tuesday launched an Advanced Semiconductor Lab in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 185 crore, expanding its capabilities in chip testing, validation and failure analysis as India seeks to deepen its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The 40,000 sq. ft. facility, including 25,000 sq ft of Class 10K and Class 1K cleanrooms, will offer post-silicon engineering, advanced testing and failure-analysis services. HCLTech said the facility will cater to both domestic and international customers.

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Focus on chip testing and validation

The Bengaluru lab has been equipped with testing and measurement tools from companies including Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The facility will support semiconductor companies across research and development, pre-production and production qualification. HCLTech said bringing these capabilities together is expected to reduce turnaround times and simplify the testing process for customers.

MUST READ: How India’s IT giants are reinventing themselves for the AI era

The company has around two decades of semiconductor expertise and said the new facility will help address gaps in India's semiconductor ecosystem by providing integrated testing capabilities.

Integrated semiconductor services

The lab is aligned with HCLTech's Spec2Parts business model, which brings electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis onto a single platform.

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The model is designed to take semiconductor products from design specifications through validation and testing to finished parts, potentially reducing the need for customers to manage multiple stages with different service providers.

“The inauguration of our Advanced Semiconductor Lab in Bengaluru is a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India’s growing leadership in semiconductor innovation. This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities. We are excited to contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced technology,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech.

ALSO READ: HCLTech features in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for second straight year

Facility targets global markets

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HCLTech said the facility is set to pursue global certifications including ISO 17025, ISO 9001, AS 9100 (Mil-Aero) and ISO 13485 (Medical).

Its cleanroom infrastructure includes automated test equipment, probes, qualification chambers and failure-analysis systems, including optical and electron microscopy and focused ion beam (FIB) systems.

The company said the Bengaluru facility will serve customers in India and overseas, strengthening its semiconductor engineering offering as demand for chip design, testing and qualification capabilities expands globally.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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