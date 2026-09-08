HCLTech invests Rs 185 crore to open advanced semiconductor lab in Bengaluru

Focus on chip testing and validation

The Bengaluru lab has been equipped with testing and measurement tools from companies including Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The facility will support semiconductor companies across research and development, pre-production and production qualification. HCLTech said bringing these capabilities together is expected to reduce turnaround times and simplify the testing process for customers.

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The company has around two decades of semiconductor expertise and said the new facility will help address gaps in India's semiconductor ecosystem by providing integrated testing capabilities.

Integrated semiconductor services

The lab is aligned with HCLTech's Spec2Parts business model, which brings electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis onto a single platform.

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The model is designed to take semiconductor products from design specifications through validation and testing to finished parts, potentially reducing the need for customers to manage multiple stages with different service providers.

“The inauguration of our Advanced Semiconductor Lab in Bengaluru is a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India’s growing leadership in semiconductor innovation. This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities. We are excited to contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced technology,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech.

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Facility targets global markets

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HCLTech said the facility is set to pursue global certifications including ISO 17025, ISO 9001, AS 9100 (Mil-Aero) and ISO 13485 (Medical).

Its cleanroom infrastructure includes automated test equipment, probes, qualification chambers and failure-analysis systems, including optical and electron microscopy and focused ion beam (FIB) systems.

The company said the Bengaluru facility will serve customers in India and overseas, strengthening its semiconductor engineering offering as demand for chip design, testing and qualification capabilities expands globally.