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HCLTech features in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for second straight year

HCLTech features in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for second straight year

HCLTech has secured a place in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for the second year in a row, emerging as the highest-ranked India-headquartered company in its category. The recognition comes as the IT major continues to post strong financial performance and maintain its FY27 guidance despite a challenging demand environment.

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  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 7:32 PM IST
HCLTech features in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for second straight yearAmong its key achievements during FY26, HCLTech said it replenished 51 times more water than it consumed, setting a new benchmark in water stewardship.

HCLTech has been named to TIME magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for the second consecutive year, with the IT services major emerging as the highest-ranked India-headquartered company in its category and among the world's top five professional services firms.

The annual ranking, compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista, evaluated more than 5,800 companies worldwide across over 20 sustainability indicators, including corporate commitments and ratings, transparency and reporting standards, as well as environmental and social performance.

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The recognition highlights HCLTech's continued efforts to integrate sustainability into its business strategy while advancing its long-term climate goals. The company said its initiatives are aligned with the UN Global Compact and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among its key achievements during FY26, HCLTech said it replenished 51 times more water than it consumed, setting a new benchmark in water stewardship. It also retained zero waste-to-landfill platinum certification across all its owned facilities.

The company added that it has accelerated its climate action roadmap by achieving its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated 2030 emissions reduction target four years ahead of schedule. HCLTech has set a broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

"Being recognized by TIME for a second consecutive year reflects the progress we are making in embedding sustainability deeper into the core of our business and advancing our net-zero ambition for 2040," said Vipul Arora, Global Head of Sustainability at HCLTech.

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"Our focus remains on scaling impact through innovation, partnerships and responsible practices that enable long-term value for our clients, communities and the broader ecosystem," he added.

HCL Tech Q1 results

The sustainability recognition comes shortly after HCLTech reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

The company posted a 20% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,624 crore, compared with ₹3,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, beating analysts' estimates.

Revenue from operations rose 14% year-on-year to ₹34,579 crore, up from ₹30,349 crore a year earlier.

HCLTech's operating margin stood at 16.9%, improving 39 basis points sequentially and 56 basis points year-on-year. The company noted that the quarter's operating margin included the impact of restructuring costs amounting to 62 basis points.

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Despite concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty and softer technology spending, HCLTech retained its FY27 guidance, projecting 1-4% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency and an EBIT margin of 17.5-18.5%, defying expectations that it would lower the upper end of its outlook.

HCL Tech vs IT majors

Among the Tier-1 IT majors, HCLTech emerged as one of the strongest performers in Q1 FY27, reporting the highest profit growth of 20% year-on-year, ahead of Infosys (12.2%), TCS (5%) and Wipro (0.9%). Revenue growth at HCLTech stood at 14%, matching TCS and Infosys and comfortably outpacing Wipro's 10.6%. Unlike several peers facing pressure from slower discretionary spending, HCLTech also maintained its FY27 revenue and margin guidance, signalling confidence in execution despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

TCS continued to lead in deal wins, securing $9.5 billion in contracts and expanding its AI business, while Infosys delivered healthy operational performance but remains dependent on a broader demand recovery. Wipro's weak profit growth and sequential decline in IT services revenue reflected continued execution challenges. Analysts remain divided on the sector, but many view TCS for stability and HCLTech for stronger AI-led growth potential, with Infosys as a long-term bet and Wipro lagging its larger peers.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 7:32 PM IST
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