‘He owns 0%’: Elon Musk rubbishes claims that Sam Bankman-Fried owns shares in Twitter

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to fact-check a publication reporting that the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) had invested in Elon Musk’s new Twitter. According to the report, SBF had rolled over his $100 million investment into Elon Musk’s new Twitter. However, Musk strongly rejects this claim and outright calls it false.

Elon Musk claimed that all public shareholders of Twitter were given the option to roll over their shares when the company went private. However, SBF did not do so. Musk categorically stated that SBF owns 0 per cent of Twitter.

In a tweet, Musk said, “All public holders of Twitter were allowed to roll their stock into Twitter as a private company, but he did not do so. Your reporting made it falsely sound like he did, when in fact he owns 0%.”

Also read: ‘20,000 tweets per second’: Elon Musk announces new Twitter record



Further, Musk took a dig at the journalist who reported on the story, asking him for his source and made allegation of SBF ‘owning’ him. He said, “For the last time, how much of you does SBF own? Stop dodging the question.”

Elon Musk has been criticising the lack of coverage of FTX bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried’s hand in it. He is of the opinion that SBF was bribing media. In a tweet Musk said, “If SBF was as good at running a crypto exchange as he was at bribing media, FTX would still be solvent!”