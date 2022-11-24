‘20,000 tweets per second’: Elon Musk announces new Twitter record

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is boosting Twitter activity to new highs. The company chief Elon Musk shared a stat claiming that the World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second.

In his statement he said, “World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second today! Great work by Twitter team managing record usage.”

In another tweet, he appreciated the team working at Twitter. He said, “To be fair, there are many people at Twitter working late into the night, for whom I have great respect.”