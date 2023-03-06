'He wasn’t a perfect thing': Bill Gates reveals one flaw Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had

Steve Jobs is often heralded as one of the greatest in the world of Tech and Business. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had the fortune to know Jobs and his work ethics. Gates is usually all praise about Steve Jobs. However, in a recent interview, he offered a rare glimpse at a flaw in the late billionaire and Apple co-founder. Gates claimed that Jobs 'overworked' people.

During his recent visit to India, in an interview with Indian Express, Bill Gates said that though he had a lot to learn from Steve Jobs, "he wasn't a perfect thing".

Gates claims that Jobs would overwork people. He said, "He [Jobs] would overwork people, so he wasn’t a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing, I learned a lot from him."

Gates claimed that Steve Jobs was a very unique person and he that both of them were 'utterly different'.

Bill Gates explained why Steve Jobs was so good despite not writing a line of code. Gates claimed that Steve Jobs had a great sense of design and marketing. Over and above this Gates said that Jobs had an intuitive feel for who is a good engineer.

Gates said, “I learned a lot from Steve, we were utterly different, I mean he never wrote a line of code but his sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel for who is a good engineer, Steve was such a unique person, and he was able to get a lot out of people.”

