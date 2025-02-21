Here’s when The Last of Us season 2 is premiering and what OTT platform to watch it in India

Fans of The Last of Us finally have a confirmed date for the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere. HBO has announced that the new season will officially debut on April 13, airing on both HBO and Max in the U.S. In India, the show is expected to stream on JioHotstar, which holds HBO’s content rights.

The second season will adapt part of the storyline from The Last of Us Part II, the acclaimed sequel to the original video game. Co-creator Craig Mazin previously stated that the game’s story would require multiple seasons to fully unfold, meaning that this season will cover only a portion of it. Unlike Season 1, which had nine episodes, Season 2 will be slightly shorter with just seven episodes.

Set five years after the events of the first season, the new episodes will introduce key characters from the game, including:

• Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a pivotal figure with her own emotional journey.

• Isabela Merced as Dina, a central character in Ellie’s story arc.

Alongside the premiere announcement, HBO has also released new character posters featuring returning and new cast members. For those eager to get a sneak peek, the debut trailer is already out.

Where to Watch in India: JioHotstar Subscription Plans

With JioHotstar offering HBO content, Indian audiences will be able to stream The Last of Us Season 2 as part of their subscription. The platform provides access to a vast catalogue, including live sports, Indian and international films, and Disney+ Originals.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans:

1. Mobile Plan (Ad-Supported)

• ₹149 / 3 months | ₹499 / year

• Access on one mobile device at a time.

2. Super Plan (Ad-Supported)

• ₹299 / 3 months | ₹899 / year

• Access on two devices (mobile, web, TV).

• Included in Jio Broadband partner plans.

3. Premium Plan (Ad-Free)

• ₹299 / month | ₹499 / 3 months | ₹1,499 / year

• Access on four devices.

• Ad-free except for live sports and events.

With the return of one of HBO’s biggest hits, anticipation is high for how Season 2 will adapt the darker and more complex themes from the game while staying true to its emotional core.