‘High degree of caution’: Canada issues updated travel advisory for India amidst diplomatic tensions

Canada has issued an updated travel advisory for India, cautioning its citizens to exercise a high level of vigilance throughout the country due to the threat of terrorist attacks. The statement released by the Canadian government reads, "Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country."

This revised advisory comes shortly after Canada's announcement of the withdrawal of 41 diplomats from India, stemming from an ongoing diplomatic dispute regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed concern that India had threatened to unilaterally revoke the diplomats' official status by the approaching Friday, deeming this action "unreasonable and unprecedented," and in violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Joly emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic immunity, stating, "If we allow the norm of diplomatic immunity to be broken, no diplomats anywhere on the planet would be safe. So for this reason, we will not reciprocate." 42 dependents accompanied the 41 diplomats.

As a result of this diplomatic tension, Canada has temporarily suspended in-person services at its consulates in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Consequently, the updated Canadian travel advisory encourages its citizens to contact the High Commission of Canada in India, located in New Delhi, for any required assistance.

In addition to advising caution, Canada has also urged its citizens to refrain from non-essential travel in specific regions of India. The official statement specifies that Canadian citizens should avoid non-essential travel to Assam and Manipur due to the "risk of terrorism and insurgency."

Furthermore, Canadians have been advised against all forms of travel to Jammu and Kashmir, as well as three states bordering Pakistan. The advisory states, "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping," with an exception made for travel to or within Ladakh.

Travel of any kind to areas within 10 kilometres of the border with Pakistan in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab has been discouraged due to the "unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance." It's important to note that the advisory excludes the Wagah border crossing.

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada escalated earlier this month when India requested the withdrawal of nearly 40 diplomats by October 10, resulting from worsening relations between the two nations. India had reportedly threatened to remove the diplomatic immunity of any Canadian diplomat who remained in the country after the specified date.

In a previous month, India had advised its citizens residing in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise "utmost caution" due to increasing anti-India activities and politically motivated hate crimes within Canada.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have reached a low point, primarily driven by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion of credible evidence linking Indian agents to Nijjar's murder, a claim that India has vehemently rejected as "absurd." Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in a Vancouver suburb.