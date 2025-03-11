HMD Barbie flip phone set to launch in India with retro charm and pookie aesthetic

HMD is bringing Barbie-core nostalgia to Indian shores with the upcoming launch of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone. The company recently confirmed the phone’s arrival in India via an X (formerly Twitter) post, teasing its pink, retro-inspired design that debuted globally in August 2024.

While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the India-bound variant is expected to mirror the global version, featuring the same Barbie-themed user interface, flip-phone design, and iconic pink aesthetics.

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is not just about looks, it’s packed with playful details designed for Barbie fans and nostalgia lovers alike. The cover display, doubling as a mirror, fits the beauty-meets-tech theme, while the device ships in a jewellery box-styled case for an added glam touch. Even the accessories such as charger, battery, and back covers come in varying shades of pink.

Internally, the global version boasts a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA outer screen, making it a compact yet stylish flip phone. Powered by the Unisoc T107 chipset with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage, the phone runs on S30+ OS and comes preloaded with a beach-themed Malibu Snake game.

The Barbie experience is built into every aspect of the device. Upon powering up, users are greeted with a “Hi Barbie” voice prompt, while the pink keypad features hidden palm tree, heart, and flamingo motifs that glow in the dark.

While it embraces early 2000s nostalgia, the HMD Barbie Flip Phone includes some modern touches:

• 0.3MP rear camera with LED flash

• 4G connectivity

• Bluetooth 5.0

• 3.5mm headphone jack

• USB Type-C charging

• 1,450mAh removable battery with up to 9 hours of talk time

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is priced at $129 (approximately ₹11,000) in the US, though official Indian pricing is yet to be announced. Given its blend of vintage charm and pop culture appeal, the phone is expected to cater to both collectors and fans of classic flip phones with a modern twist.