HMD Global launches Nokia C31 in India at Rs 9,999; check features & availability

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, has announced the launch of the Nokia C31 in India. The latest addition to the popular C-series, the Nokia C31 claims to offer the company's signature durability. The phone also gets a 6.7-inch HD display, as well as a battery claim that builds on Nokia's past products. The company claims the new Nokia C31 can offer a three-day battery life with AI-powered battery-saving features.

Nokia C31 Price and Availability

The Nokia C31 is available in India on Nokia.com and at retail outlets. The phone will be available in Charcoal, Mint, and Cyan, with prices starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3/32GB memory and storage configuration, and Rs 10,999 for the 4/64GB configuration. The phone will soon be available on e-commerce platforms as well. The Nokia C31 also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee, giving users added peace of mind.

Nokia C31 Features

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch HD display. The Nokia C31 comes equipped with a triple rear camera and a single front-facing camera that is housed in a notch. HMD Global claims the camera provides impressive images in any lighting conditions, thanks to Google's processing prowess. The Nokia C31 also offers protection with dust and moisture resistance.

Three-day battery

Building on the brand's long-standing image of good battery life, the Nokia C31 can offer three-day battery life, according to HMD Global. Nokia will also use AI-powered battery-saving technology to extend battery life. There's also a Super Battery Saver mode, that limits the functions to just key features you need even when running on low battery.

Pre-installed apps

The Nokia C31 also comes with some applications pre-installed, including Spotify, GoPro Quik and Google apps. The phones comes with Android privacy controls and fingerprint and face unlock features. The facelock feature also works with a mask on. HMD Global has promised two years of quarterly security updates included as standard.

