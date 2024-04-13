Hollywood and music industry strike tentative AI protection deal with record labels

In a landmark move, Hollywood performers and media professionals have reached a preliminary agreement with major record labels, including Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, heralding a significant step forward for workers' rights in the entertainment industry.

The tentative deal, covering the expansive period from 2021 to 2026, features pivotal provisions such as bolstered minimum salaries and safeguards against the encroachment of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative processes.

Spearheaded by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), representing approximately 160,000 actors and media experts, the accord received unanimous endorsement from the union's executive committee, as disclosed in an official statement on the union's website.

The spectre of AI loomed large during negotiations, with concerns regarding its impact on artistic integrity taking centre stage. Last year's discussions between SAG-AFTRA and major studios grappled extensively with this issue, culminating in a historic contract in November following an arduous months-long strike.

Particularly salient in these talks was the music industry's battle against songs generated by AI algorithms, a phenomenon that allows internet users to mimic artists' voices with alarming precision, often without their consent.

Under the terms of the tentative deal with record labels, explicit consent and appropriate compensation are mandatory prerequisites for the release of any song featuring a digital replica of an artist's voice. Crucially, the agreement stipulates that terms such as "artist," "singer," and "royalty artist" exclusively pertain to human performers.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, affirmed the significance of the agreement, emphasising the paramount importance of preserving genuine human expression and experience in music. "This agreement ensures that our members are protected. While technology can enhance the creative process, the essence of music must always be rooted in genuine human expression and experience," Crabtree-Ireland stated.

Additional highlights of the accord encompass enhancements in health and retirement benefits, alongside an augmented portion of streaming revenue allocated to workers' contributions.

The final ratification vote by SAG-AFTRA members is anticipated to transpire in the ensuing weeks, marking a crucial juncture in the realization of improved working conditions and equitable compensation for industry professionals.