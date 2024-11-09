Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker review: Aesthetic design meets high-fidelity sound

In recent years, tabletop speakers have surged in popularity as brands like Bose, Sonos, and JBL bring compact, high-quality audio to living rooms across India. Honeywell, known for its diverse technology offerings, is now vying for a spot in this competitive audio market with its Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker, priced at ₹39,999. With a sleek aesthetic, powerful audio output, and modern connectivity features, the Aviator aims to offer both a visual and auditory upgrade to any room. But does it justify its premium price? Here’s a comprehensive look at what the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker brings to the table.

Design: Sleek, Modern, and a Touch of Retro

The Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is as much a conversation piece as it is an audio device. Breaking away from the traditional boxy design of most tabletop speakers, the Aviator sports an oblong shape reminiscent of a sleek, high-tech capsule. Available in dark grey and grey, the Aviator’s body features smooth, rounded edges and a slightly curved top that gives it an aerodynamic look, much like the wing of a futuristic aircraft.

One of the most striking design elements is the leather-like material on the top, which not only softens the overall look but also serves a practical purpose by dampening unwanted vibrations. The speaker’s front is encased in a matching fabric mesh, adding to the premium aesthetic while also protecting the driver components underneath.

The centrepiece of the Aviator’s design is a circular metallic element with concentric rings that sits at the centre of the speaker. It adds visual intrigue while serving as the housing for the main driver. Honeywell has integrated ambient lighting around the base of this circular element, creating a soft, futuristic glow that enhances the speaker’s appeal without overwhelming the space.

Elevated on a tripod-like stand with angled legs, the Aviator sits with a noticeable presence, making it ideal for placement on side tables, desks, or console units where its design can be fully appreciated.

Features and Connectivity: Built for Versatility

Connectivity is a major strength of the Aviator. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming, with Type-C and Lightning dongle options available for users who want a wired connection. At the back, the speaker has a small cavity with essential ports, including an AUX port, power port, and a USB Type-C service port. On top, a semi-circular touch panel provides controls for play/pause, volume, and track selection, making it easy to operate the speaker without needing a phone or remote.

The Aviator also includes LED indicators for volume levels, and a dedicated holder for a lossless booster dongle, which promises a more detailed and richer sound experience. With these options, the Aviator caters to both tech-savvy users who appreciate wireless streaming and audiophiles who prefer the high fidelity of wired connections.

Sound Quality: Rich, Detailed, and Balanced

Audio quality is where the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker shines, delivering a high-fidelity experience that’s uncommon in this price range. With 240W of total output, it’s equipped to fill medium to large rooms with immersive sound. The setup includes a woofer, two midrange speakers, and two tweeters, allowing the speaker to produce a well-rounded sound profile with a clear emphasis on clarity across different audio frequencies.

When connected via the dongle, the Aviator delivers pristine audio with nuanced detail, while Bluetooth streaming provides a louder output, albeit with a slight dip in fidelity. The speaker’s design focuses on providing a clean and balanced bass response that enhances the listening experience without overpowering the mids and highs. This balance makes it versatile for a variety of genres, from classical music and vocal-heavy tracks to bass-driven electronic and pop music.

Performance: A Deeper Dive into the Sound Profile

The Aviator’s audio performance is particularly impressive with vocal-centric tracks, where it captures the subtle tones and textures that bring vocals to life. Playing classic Bollywood songs from yesteryears to rap classics by Eminem and Jay Z showcased the speaker’s ability to deliver rich, full-bodied sound with clarity and emotional depth. Instrumentals and background elements were distinct yet harmonious, offering a listening experience that felt both warm and immersive.

On downtempo tracks like “Stellar Rebirth” and “Ar Mor” by Suduaya, the Aviator’s bass response added a gentle thump that complemented the laid-back beats without overshadowing the intricate melodies. This shows that while the speaker is designed for high fidelity rather than sheer loudness, it still manages to deliver a punchy and impactful sound.

At higher volumes, the Aviator does experience some loss in audio quality, with the bass and clarity slightly dropping off. However, even at near-maximum volume, the speaker maintains composure without excessive distortion, a testament to its solid build and quality materials.

Additional Features: Usability and Controls

The Aviator’s touch-sensitive control panel is intuitive and responsive, with tactile buttons that respond well to light touches. This setup is convenient for quick adjustments without needing to fumble with a remote. The LED indicators around the volume control are a nice touch, providing a visual cue to help you gauge the volume level at a glance.

The speaker also offers compatibility with the Honeywell Connect app, which allows users to customise their audio experience further, adjust EQ settings, and even change the ambient lighting’s brightness. However, the app lacks some depth in customisation options compared to more established audio brands.

Verdict: A Premium Tabletop Speaker with Style and Substance

At ₹39,999, the Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker is priced firmly in the premium range, but it delivers on the promises of high-fidelity audio and visual appeal. Its unique design, characterised by a futuristic shape, ambient lighting, and quality materials, makes it a striking addition to any room. While it may not compete with floor-standing systems in terms of sheer power, it excels in clarity, balance, and nuanced performance, especially with midrange and vocal-centric audio.

There are a few areas where it could improve. Audio quality does dip slightly at the highest volumes, and the app’s customisation features are relatively basic. However, for everyday listening and moderate levels, the Aviator provides an enjoyable and immersive experience that’s suitable for a wide range of genres.