Honor 20 goes on sale in India via Flipkart; check out price, specifications, offers

Honor 20 went on sale for the first time in India on Tuesday via Flipkart and leading offline stores. The Huawei sub-brand had unveiled the Honor 20, Honor 20i (known as Honor 20 Lite in some markets), and Honor 20 Pro in India two weeks ago. Flipkart has been selling the Honor 20i since June 18. With the Honor 20 up for sale, two devices from the Honor 20 family are now available in India. There is no word on the official launch of Honor 20 Pro in the country, though.

Only a single variant of the Honor 20 has been launched in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has been priced at Rs 32,999. It comes in a choice of two colour options - Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

The Honor 20 is powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset coupled with Magic UI 2.1 based on Android 9. The chipset is also equipped with dual-NPU. It sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ All-View display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The top-left corner of the screen features a punch hole for a 32MP selfie camera.

The rear of the Honor 20 is mostly clean apart from the quad camera set up. The fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the right side of the device. The back features a 48MP main shooter with a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP super wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth assist camera. The main 48MP sensor also features AI-based image stabilisation. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

As for the launch offers, Honor has introduced a "Love it or Return it" Challenge which allows the buyers to return the device within 90 days of purchase if they are unhappy with it. If returned within this period, Honor will refund 90 per cent of the cost of the device.

On Flipkart, the device is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,500 per month, along with a discount up to Rs 17,900 on exchange. Reliance Jio is also offering a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 125 GB of additional data. The Jio cashback can be availed one at a time against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 via MyJio app. The 125GB of additional data is being offered as packets of 5GB of additional data on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299, limited to 25 recharges.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)