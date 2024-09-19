Honor 200 Lite 5G launched in India with 108MP triple camera and 50MP selfie camera

Honor has launched its new smartphone, the Honor 200 Lite 5G, in India. The phone features a 108MP triple rear camera and a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging. The device runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, which includes AI-based features to enhance user experience.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase from September 27 on Amazon, the Honor website, and select retail stores across India. SBI cardholders can avail an additional ₹2,000 discount, making the effective price ₹15,999. For Amazon Prime members, there is an early access sale starting at midnight on September 26 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. The phone is available in three colours: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue.

The key specifications of the Honor 200 Lite 5G include a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for flicker-free usage. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8GB RAM (with virtual RAM expansion), and 256GB internal storage. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 50MP for detailed selfies. Other features include 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and SGS 5-star drop resistance certification.