India launches AI-powered trademark search tool and Saarthi chatbot

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, has introduced two new technology tools designed to improve the intellectual property (IP) management system in India. These tools, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), aim to make trademark searches faster, more accurate, and easier for users. The launch took place in New Delhi, signalling India's ongoing push to modernise IP services.

Goyal emphasised that the new AI and ML-based Trademark Search Technology will speed up the approval process for trademark applications. This advanced system is expected to help resolve trademark disputes more efficiently and could soon include official Indian languages, making it more accessible. The minister also mentioned plans to use AI for faster approvals of designs and improve the quality of patent processing.

To further encourage innovation, Goyal highlighted the government's decision to reduce patent fees by 80% for startups, women entrepreneurs, small businesses (MSMEs), individuals, and academic institutions. This move is part of a larger effort to boost participation in India's growing innovation landscape.

Along with the search technology, Goyal launched the IP Saarthi Chatbot, a digital tool designed to help users navigate the trademark and patent application process. The chatbot will offer real-time support and guidance, making the complex IP registration process simpler, especially for first-time users.

Goyal also touched on the government’s broader efforts to enhance ease of doing business. Within a week, the government launched five tech-driven services, including the Trade Connect e-Platform, the Jan Sunwai Portal, and the BHASKAR platform, which caters to startups. These initiatives demonstrate the government's dedication to supporting businesses and promoting innovation in India.

During the launch, Goyal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, powered by the three pillars of Intelligence, Idea, and Innovation. He encouraged continued innovation and expressed confidence that India's technological advancements in IP management could become a global benchmark.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to transform India’s IP ecosystem through these tech-driven tools. The new system will make trademark identification and registration faster and more reliable, benefiting both domestic and international businesses. The government sees these innovations as key to improving the overall user experience for those involved in intellectual property and fostering global collaboration in this area.

By leveraging AI and ML, India is taking a major step towards modernising its IP services. The launch of the Trademark Search Technology and IP Saarthi Chatbot represents the country’s commitment to making the IP system more user-friendly and accessible. This is a crucial development in India's digital transformation, aimed at supporting innovators and entrepreneurs, both at home and globally.

The new technology tools not only streamline the IP process but also position India as a leader in adopting cutting-edge solutions for intellectual property management.