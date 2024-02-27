Top smartphone launches in March 2024: Nothing Phone 2a, Xiaomi 14, Vivo V30 series

Several tech brands including Nothing, Xiaomi, and Vivo are set to launch their major smartphones in India in March 2024. Vivo V30 series will include Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro models. Launch of Nothing 2a, Xiaomi 14 and Realme 12 Plus has also been confirmed.

Here are the launch dates and expected specifications of these upcoming smartphones.

Nothing Phone 2a (March 5)

Nothing Phone 2a, set to be launched on March 5, will feature a dual rear camera setup. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will come in a white colour option and Glyph design at the back. It will also house a pill-shaped camera module at the top center.

It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, up to 12GB RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM. The company CEO, Carl Pei, had announced that Nothing Phone 2a will be made in India. It might feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display, two 50MP rear cameras and 32MP front-facing camera. Nothing Phone 2a is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Realme 12 Plus (March 6)

Scheduled to be launched on March 6, Realme 12 Plus is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, an AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging. It will come with a circular camera module and a leather back finish. It will come in green and gold colour option.

Xiaomi 14 (March 7)

Xiaomi 14 is set to be launched in India on March 7 on Amazon. As per the variant launched at MWC 2024, Xiaomi 14 will come with 6.36-inch 1.5k LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.

As for camera, it will house a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. You will also get 32MP camera on the front. Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo V30 series (March 7)

Vivo V30 series will include Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro models. The global variant of V30 comes with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and a 6.78-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens at the back.

The Vivo V30 Pro model will come with a 50MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, and a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

