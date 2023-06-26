'How crazy is this?': Mark Zuckerberg's trainer reveals his take on Musk vs Zuck cage fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been teasing a potential cage fight that has captured the attention of the world. Zuckerberg's mixed martial arts trainer, Khai "The Shadow" Wu, has claimed that he's equally clueless about who can win the bout. However, according to a report by Forbes, Wu did share the work ethic of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the ring.

Mark Zuckerberg has been training with Wu since September last year, and the billionaire has been honing his MMA skills, citing the constant focus required in the sport. Wu praised Zuckerberg's work ethic and described him as a genuinely nice person. Yet, when asked about the anticipated showdown with Musk, Wu hesitated to speculate on the outcome, echoing the astonishment felt by many: "I'm like you, I'm like 'how crazy is this?'"

Wu called Zuckerberg a dedicated "student of the game" with unwavering commitment to his training. However, Wu's uncertainty about the fight's result leaves room for speculation. The fight between Meta and Tesla CEOs may not be as predictable as some might think.

The Origin story of Musk vs Zuck

The challenge was initiated by Musk, who called out Zuckerberg to a cage fight, and both billionaires seem to be open to the idea. In a recent Twitter Spaces episode, Bloomberg's Ashlee Vance warned Musk about underestimating Zuckerberg's passion for Brazilian martial arts, stating that things "could go badly" for the Tesla CEO.

In response, Musk acknowledged the possibility of defeat and hinted at the fight becoming a reality: "I think it might actually happen." Musk claimed that he will start training if the fight is happening. Musk said, Musk said, "I haven't started training yet. If it does happen I will train."

Musk's previous response to how he'll beat Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was a single move called "the Walrus". As the name suggests, Musk claimed that he will just lay on Mark to just stop him from moving. However, Musk also claimed that he has had experience in street fights that happened in South Africa.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg has been sharing his progress with Jiu Jitsu. He even won a Jiu-Jitsu tournament in May this year. Wu had coached Zuckerberg for the tournament. Zuckerberg has also been sharing his feats when it comes to endurance exercises. Zuckerberg completed the Murph Challenge in under 40 minutes. The billionaire completed 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and a 2-mile run in under 40 minutes.