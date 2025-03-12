How does Starlink satellite internet work and what plans and speeds can we expect in India?

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has rapidly expanded across the globe, providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas. While the service is now available in over 100 countries, including Bhutan, its launch in India remains on hold due to regulatory approvals and security concerns. However, if approved, what kind of Starlink plans and speeds can Indian users expect?

How Does Starlink Work?

Unlike traditional broadband services that rely on underground fiber cables or cellular towers, Starlink uses a network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide internet access. As of January 2024, SpaceX has deployed nearly 7,000 Starlink satellites, with Musk confirming plans to upgrade the network every five years with newer technology.

How it connects:

• Users require a Starlink dish and router, which communicate with the satellites orbiting Earth.

• The dish automatically aligns with the closest Starlink satellite cluster, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

• Starlink is designed for fixed-location use, but with additional hardware, it can also support internet access in moving vehicles, boats, and aircraft.

Starlink Plans and Speeds: What Can India Expect?

Although Starlink’s plans for India haven’t been announced yet, we can look at Bhutan’s pricing and speed models as a reference for what might be expected.

Bhutan’s Starlink Plans:

• Residential Lite Plan – Nu 3,000 (₹3,001 approx.) per month

Speeds: 23 Mbps to 100 Mbps

Suitable for casual browsing, social media, and video streaming.

• Standard Residential Plan – Nu 4,200 (₹4,201 approx.) per month

Speeds: 25 Mbps to 110 Mbps

Offers unlimited data usage for gaming, HD streaming, and video conferencing.

If Starlink launches in India, it is likely that pricing and speeds will be competitive with other satellite broadband providers like Bharti-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES. Given the 30% higher taxation on foreign digital services in India, Starlink’s plans could be slightly more expensive than in Bhutan, potentially starting at around ₹3,500-₹4,500 per month.

Will Starlink Be Faster Than Traditional Broadband in India?

Starlink’s LEO satellites offer lower latency (25-50 ms) compared to traditional geostationary satellite internet (600+ ms), making it ideal for activities such as video conferencing, online gaming, and HD streaming. However, fiber-based broadband providers like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream still offer higher speeds at lower costs in urban areas.

Where Starlink could shine in India is in rural and remote regions, where fiber connectivity is unreliable or non-existent.

If Starlink receives approval, it could provide a major boost to rural connectivity in India, complementing existing fiber and mobile networks. However, pricing, government regulations, and availability in urban centers will determine whether it can compete with traditional broadband providers.

For now, India remains on the waiting list, while Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar move ahead with their Starlink rollouts.