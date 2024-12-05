iQOO is reshaping smartphones with AI, speed, and power | A conversation with CEO Nipun Marya

At the launch of the iQOO 13 in Delhi, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, shared insights into the brand’s philosophy, target audience, and its future plans. As a relatively young player in the Indian smartphone market, iQOO has carved a niche for itself with a clear focus on performance and innovation. Here’s an in-depth look at the conversation around the iQOO 13 and the brand’s aspirations.

Targeting the Power User

Q: Who is the iQOO 13 designed for?

Nipun Marya: iQOO’s DNA is built around performance. Our primary audience consists of users who push their phones to the limit. These include heavy gamers, live streamers, and multitaskers who rely on their devices for intensive tasks like video editing or managing multiple apps simultaneously.

Interestingly, we’ve also seen strong adoption among professionals like software developers who handle large files and need powerful computing capabilities on the go. Essentially, the iQOO 13 is tailored for power users who demand exceptional performance and reliability from their devices.

A Partnership Built on Performance: iQOO and BMW M

Q: Can you tell us about iQOO’s partnership with BMW M?

Marya: This partnership is now in its fourth year, and it’s been a natural alignment of values. Both brands stand for cutting-edge innovation, speed, and performance. BMW M’s philosophy of pushing the boundaries resonates with iQOO’s own vision.

Through this collaboration, we aim to bring the same sense of dynamism and precision to our products. The partnership is more than just branding—it’s about creating a shared narrative around excellence and innovation.

The Push Towards Premium

Q: There seems to be a broader market trend towards premium devices. What’s driving this shift?

Marya: While it’s true that the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones has been rising, this is part of a larger trend of premiumisation across categories in India. Consumers today are willing to pay more for better quality and features.

At iQOO, we aim to cater to all price segments. Our products range from ₹10,500 to ₹60,000, ensuring that performance-oriented users at every price point have access to the right device. Whether it’s the flagship series, the Neo series in the ₹30,000 range, or the Z series in the ₹20,000 range, we believe in offering value at each level.

AI-Powered Features: Breaking Barriers

Q: What are some standout AI features in the iQOO 13?

Marya: One of my personal favourites is the real-time translation feature. It’s a remarkable innovation that addresses a very real need, especially for travellers or users communicating across different languages.

By breaking down language barriers, this feature enhances accessibility and bridges gaps that once seemed insurmountable. It’s a perfect example of how AI can add value to everyday life in meaningful ways.

Building a Young Brand

Q: As a young brand, what’s iQOO’s focus for the coming year?

Marya: 2024 has been a strong year for us, with successful launches across the Z, Neo, and flagship series. However, we are still in the early stages of establishing the iQOO brand in India. Many consumers are yet to discover us, so our priority is building brand awareness and trust.

Our philosophy is simple: deliver on what we promise. Our promise to consumers is “hyper-performance,” and every product we create is designed to fulfil that. The iQOO 13 is no exception, and we’re confident that it will resonate with users.