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How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone maker

How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone maker

As Tim Cook prepares to leave Apple’s top job after more than 15 years, his tenure reflects a defining era of growth, transformation and continuity for the iPhone maker.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 1:00 PM IST
How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone makerTim Cook led Apple for more than 15 years before handing the CEO role to John Ternus.

Tim Cook's tenure at Apple stands as a pivotal leadership transition in the tech industry. Before assuming the CEO role at a company deeply shaped by Steve Jobs, Cook had accumulated substantial operational experience within Apple.

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He spent years overseeing Apple's global operations and later served as chief operating officer, placing him at the heart of the company's daily management well before taking formal command. In Apple's executive history, Cook's leadership marks an extensive bridge connecting two major eras.

When did Tim Cook become Apple CEO?

Cook was named Apple’s CEO on August 24, 2011, after Steve Jobs resigned from the position and became chairman of the board. Jobs died on October 5, 2011, six weeks after Cook took over as CEO.

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Before taking on the role, Cook was Apple's chief operating officer. He was hired in March 1998 as senior vice president for worldwide operations, subsequently moving into the role of vice president for worldwide sales and operations. After being promoted to head of operations in 2007, he took over as COO. He was also responsible for managing most of Apple's daily business during Jobs' medical leave in 2011.

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How long did Cook lead Apple?

Cook is set to complete more than 15 years as Apple CEO. Apple announced in April 2026 that he would step down from the position on September 1, 2026, under a multi-year succession plan. John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, has been named his successor.

During Cook’s leadership, Apple’s market capitalisation grew from approximately $350 billion to $4 trillion, representing a more than 1,000% increase. Its annual revenue also rose from $108 billion in fiscal 2011 to more than $416 billion in fiscal 2025.

What will Tim Cook do after stepping down?

Cook will become Apple’s executive chairman after leaving the CEO role. Ternus will take over as chief executive on September 1, 2026.

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For Apple, the change will mark the end of Cook’s more than 15-year tenure as CEO and the beginning of a new leadership chapter under Ternus. Cook, however, will continue to remain involved with Apple as executive chairman, working with the board and helping the company navigate its next phase.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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