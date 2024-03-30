How OpenAI aims to fight deepfakes with ‘Voice Engine’ in election year

Amidst the global concern over the proliferation of deepfakes in the run-up to crucial elections worldwide, OpenAI, under the stewardship of Sam Altman, is pioneering the development of beneficial AI. Their latest endeavour, 'Voice Engine', a text-to-speech model, aims to revolutionise the realm of artificial speech generation.

This innovative AI model utilises textual input alongside a "single 15-second audio sample" to produce remarkably natural-sounding speech, as noted by OpenAI themselves.

"It is notable that a small model with a single 15-second sample can create emotive and realistic voices," affirmed OpenAI.

Acknowledging the grave implications of generating speech closely resembling individuals' voices, particularly in the midst of election fervour, the company disclosed their proactive approach to address associated risks.

"We are engaging with the US and international partners from across government, media, entertainment, education, civil society and beyond to ensure we are incorporating their feedback as we build," revealed OpenAI.

Partners enlisted in the testing phase of 'Voice Engine' have consented to adhere to OpenAI’s stringent usage policies. These policies explicitly prohibit any form of impersonation without prior consent or legal entitlement.

"In addition, our terms with these partners require explicit and informed consent from the original speaker, and we don’t allow developers to build ways for individual users to create their own voices," elucidated the company in a blog post.

Furthermore, partners are obligated to transparently inform their audience that the voices they encounter are AI-generated, as outlined by OpenAI.

"Finally, we have implemented a set of safety measures, including watermarking to trace the origin of any audio generated by Voice Engine, as well as proactive monitoring of how it's being used," concluded OpenAI, underscoring their commitment to mitigating potential misuse of their technology.