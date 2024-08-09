How Reliance Jio users can get 'Unlimited' 5G data; prepaid plans compared

Reliance Jio had recently increased prices of all their plans, both prepaid and postpaid. The price increase had a direct impact on heavy data users. In order to meet the demand, Reliance Jio has a series of plans that offer 'Unlimited True 5G Data'. The plans are offering users unlimited data when connected to Jio’s 5G network. This means if your smartphone is 5G-compatible and you’re in a Jio 5G coverage area, you can enjoy limitless data without any speed or usage caps. However, if you move out of a 5G zone, the daily data limits apply as per the plan you choose.

Here we discuss all the prepaid plans that offer Unlimited 5G data. Check the detailed breakdown of these plans, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs:

Annual Plans

If you're looking for long-term value, Jio offers two standout annual plans:

₹3999 Plan Validity: 365 Days

365 Days Benefits: 2.5 GB/day

2.5 GB/day Subscriptions: FanCode + 2 more

FanCode + 2 more Ideal for heavy data users who want to avoid frequent recharges. ₹3599 Plan Validity: 365 Days

365 Days Benefits: 2.5 GB/day

2.5 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more Slightly cheaper, this plan is great if you're looking to save a bit without sacrificing daily data.

Shorter-Term Plans with OTT Benefits

For those who prefer shorter commitments and added entertainment perks, Jio offers several plans with bundled OTT subscriptions:

₹1799 Plan Validity: 84 Days

84 Days Benefits: 3 GB/day

3 GB/day Subscriptions: Netflix + 2 more

Netflix + 2 more For Netflix fans who want high data limits over three months. ₹1299 Plan Validity: 84 Days

84 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: Netflix + 2 more

Netflix + 2 more A budget-friendly option for those who still want to enjoy Netflix but with a lower daily data limit. ₹1049 Plan Validity: 84 Days

84 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: SonyLIV + ZEE5 + 3 more

SonyLIV + ZEE5 + 3 more Perfect for those who enjoy a wide variety of streaming services.

Mid-Range Plans with Extra Benefits

Jio also provides options for users who want a bit more than the standard:

Rs 1029 Plan

Validity: 84 Days

84 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: Prime Video + 2 more

Prime Video + 2 more For Prime Video enthusiasts who need consistent data. ₹949 Plan Validity: 84 Days

84 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day + 20 GB bonus

2 GB/day + 20 GB bonus Subscriptions: Disney+ Hotstar + 2 more

Disney+ Hotstar + 2 more Ideal for Disney+ Hotstar fans, with a handy data bonus. ₹899 Plan Validity: 90 Days

90 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more A slightly longer validity period, great for moderate data users.

Budget-Friendly Options

If you're on a tight budget, Jio offers several plans that provide value without breaking the bank:



₹719 Plan

Validity: 70 Days

70 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more A solid mid-range choice with decent daily data and OTT benefits. ₹629 Plan Validity: 56 Days

56 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more Shorter validity but affordable for those with moderate data needs. ₹349 Plan Validity: 28 Days

28 Days Benefits: 2 GB/day

2 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more For users who want a low-commitment, low-cost option.

Plans for Heavy Users

For those who need lots of data, these plans offer higher daily limits or extra perks:

₹449 Plan Validity: 28 Days

28 Days Benefits: 3 GB/day

3 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more Best for users who need more than the standard daily data. ₹399 Plan Validity: 28 Days

28 Days Benefits: 2.5 GB/day

2.5 GB/day Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more

JioCinema + 1 more Offers a bit more data without a big price jump.

Jio's new 'Unlimited True 5G Data' plans are provide decent value, especially if you live or work in a 5G area. You can select them based on your needs, ranging from high data usage to specific OTT subscriptions. However, make sure to check Jio’s 5G coverage in your area before opting for these plans to maximise their benefits