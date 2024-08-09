scorecardresearch
How Reliance Jio users can get 'Unlimited' 5G data; prepaid plans compared

How Reliance Jio users can get 'Unlimited' 5G data; prepaid plans compared

Reliance Jio has unveiled a range of prepaid plans under the 'Unlimited True 5G Data' banner. These plans offer unlimited data on Jio’s 5G network and come with different OTT subscriptions.

Reliance Jio had recently increased prices of all their plans, both prepaid and postpaid. The price increase had a direct impact on heavy data users. In order to meet the demand, Reliance Jio has a series of plans that offer 'Unlimited True 5G Data'. The plans are offering users unlimited data when connected to Jio’s 5G network. This means if your smartphone is 5G-compatible and you’re in a Jio 5G coverage area, you can enjoy limitless data without any speed or usage caps. However, if you move out of a 5G zone, the daily data limits apply as per the plan you choose.

Here we discuss all the prepaid plans that offer Unlimited 5G data. Check the detailed breakdown of these plans, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs:

Annual Plans

If you're looking for long-term value, Jio offers two standout annual plans:

  1. ₹3999 Plan

    • Validity: 365 Days
    • Benefits: 2.5 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: FanCode + 2 more
    • Ideal for heavy data users who want to avoid frequent recharges.

  2. ₹3599 Plan

    • Validity: 365 Days
    • Benefits: 2.5 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • Slightly cheaper, this plan is great if you're looking to save a bit without sacrificing daily data.

Shorter-Term Plans with OTT Benefits

For those who prefer shorter commitments and added entertainment perks, Jio offers several plans with bundled OTT subscriptions:

  1. ₹1799 Plan

    • Validity: 84 Days
    • Benefits: 3 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: Netflix + 2 more
    • For Netflix fans who want high data limits over three months.

  2. ₹1299 Plan

    • Validity: 84 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: Netflix + 2 more
    • A budget-friendly option for those who still want to enjoy Netflix but with a lower daily data limit.

  3. ₹1049 Plan

    • Validity: 84 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: SonyLIV + ZEE5 + 3 more
    • Perfect for those who enjoy a wide variety of streaming services.

Mid-Range Plans with Extra Benefits
Jio also provides options for users who want a bit more than the standard:

Rs 1029 Plan

    • Validity: 84 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: Prime Video + 2 more
    • For Prime Video enthusiasts who need consistent data.

  2. ₹949 Plan

    • Validity: 84 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day + 20 GB bonus
    • Subscriptions: Disney+ Hotstar + 2 more
    • Ideal for Disney+ Hotstar fans, with a handy data bonus.

  3. ₹899 Plan

    • Validity: 90 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • A slightly longer validity period, great for moderate data users.

Budget-Friendly Options
If you're on a tight budget, Jio offers several plans that provide value without breaking the bank:

₹719 Plan

    • Validity: 70 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • A solid mid-range choice with decent daily data and OTT benefits.

  2. ₹629 Plan

    • Validity: 56 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • Shorter validity but affordable for those with moderate data needs.

  3. ₹349 Plan

    • Validity: 28 Days
    • Benefits: 2 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • For users who want a low-commitment, low-cost option.

Plans for Heavy Users

For those who need lots of data, these plans offer higher daily limits or extra perks:

  1. ₹449 Plan

    • Validity: 28 Days
    • Benefits: 3 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • Best for users who need more than the standard daily data.

  2. ₹399 Plan

    • Validity: 28 Days
    • Benefits: 2.5 GB/day
    • Subscriptions: JioCinema + 1 more
    • Offers a bit more data without a big price jump.

Jio's new 'Unlimited True 5G Data' plans are provide decent value, especially if you live or work in a 5G area. You can select them based on your needs, ranging from high data usage to specific OTT subscriptions. However, make sure to check Jio’s 5G coverage in your area before opting for these plans to maximise their benefits

Published on: Aug 09, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
