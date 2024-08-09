How Reliance Jio users can get 'Unlimited' 5G data; prepaid plans compared

Reliance Jio had recently increased prices of all their plans, both prepaid and postpaid. The price increase had a direct impact on heavy data users. In order to meet the demand, Reliance Jio has a series of plans that offer 'Unlimited True 5G Data'. The plans are offering users unlimited data when connected to Jio’s 5G network. This means if your smartphone is 5G-compatible and you’re in a Jio 5G coverage area, you can enjoy limitless data without any speed or usage caps. However, if you move out of a 5G zone, the daily data limits apply as per the plan you choose.
Here we discuss all the prepaid plans that offer Unlimited 5G data. Check the detailed breakdown of these plans, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs:
Annual Plans
If you're looking for long-term value, Jio offers two standout annual plans:
₹3999 Plan
₹3599 Plan
Shorter-Term Plans with OTT Benefits
For those who prefer shorter commitments and added entertainment perks, Jio offers several plans with bundled OTT subscriptions:
₹1799 Plan
₹1299 Plan
₹1049 Plan
Mid-Range Plans with Extra Benefits
Jio also provides options for users who want a bit more than the standard:
Rs 1029 Plan
₹949 Plan
₹899 Plan
Budget-Friendly Options
If you're on a tight budget, Jio offers several plans that provide value without breaking the bank:
₹719 Plan
₹629 Plan
₹349 Plan
Plans for Heavy Users
For those who need lots of data, these plans offer higher daily limits or extra perks:
₹449 Plan
₹399 Plan
Jio's new 'Unlimited True 5G Data' plans are provide decent value, especially if you live or work in a 5G area. You can select them based on your needs, ranging from high data usage to specific OTT subscriptions. However, make sure to check Jio’s 5G coverage in your area before opting for these plans to maximise their benefits
