Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone Idea 1.5GB data per day prepaid plans compared

With recent tariff hikes in the telecom sector, major operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio have adjusted their plans. Despite these changes, their 1.5GB daily data plans remain popular among customers. While Jio and Airtel have removed the unlimited 5G feature from these plans, they still offer substantial value. Here’s a detailed look at what each provider offers with their 1.5GB daily data plans.
Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio’s plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for 84 days, priced at Rs 799. It includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, subscribers can access Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema. However, the unlimited 5G feature is no longer bundled with this plan.
Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel provides a similar 1.5GB daily data plan for 84 days, costing Rs 859. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users benefit from Airtel Thanks rewards, which include a RewardsMini123 subscription to Airtel Payments Bank.
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea’s 1.5GB daily data plan for 84 days is priced at Rs 859. It includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, Vi users enjoy Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, making this plan stand out from the rest.
BSNL
BSNL’s plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for 82 days at a cost of Rs 485. This plan features unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Unlike the others, BSNL does not offer any additional benefits with this plan.
Verdict
BSNL is easily the most affordable option, priced at Rs 485 for 82 days but it lacks 4G and 5G coverage in many locations.
Jio offers good value for those who want greater speeds at Rs 799 for 84 days. However, you won't get unlimited 5G with these plans like you would with the 2GB data per day plans. The same is applied for Airtel.
Airtel and Vi are both priced at Rs 859 for 84 days. Vi’s plan includes additional Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, making it an attractive choice for users seeking extra perks. However, you still won't get 5G data. In the case of Airtel and Reliance Jio, users who have opted for these plans with 1.5GB data per day can upgrade to unlimited 5G using some of the data boosters that start at a price of Rs 51 (valid for existing validity).
