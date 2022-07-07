How to clear your browser cache on Chrome, Safari, and Edge

Clearing the browser cache is one of the simplest and the best ways to restore space on your computer and smartphone. It can also fix issues caused by temporary files that may have come into your device while browsing. Most of us don’t clean our browser cache as often as we should. Here's how you can do it:

How to clear your browser cache on Chrome

Click on the three dots on the top right corner of your browser.

If you are on the desktop, click on ‘More Tools’, then click on ‘Clear Browsing Data’.

If you are on the mobile version, click on ‘Settings’, and then on ‘Privacy and security’, and ‘Clear browsing data’.

Ensure that the ‘Caches images and files’ box is also checked. You can also clear your browsing history and cookies if you want from under the ‘Advanced’ tab.

Pick a time range from the drop-down menu. For best results, pick ‘All time’.

Finally, click on the ‘Clear data’ button.

How to clear data for a specific site on Chrome

Click on the three dots on the top right corner of the browser.

Click on ‘Settings’, then ‘Privacy and security’, and then on ‘Cookies and other site data’.

Scroll down and click on ‘See all cookies and site data’.

Now, search for the website’s name in the upper right corner. Once you find it, click on the trash icon on the right.

How to clear your browser cache on Safari

From the top menu, click on ‘Safari’ and then ‘Clear History’.

Now, select the time period you want to clear, it could be an hour/today and yesterday/ all history, etc, and then click on ‘Clear History’.

If you are on your iPhone, then you need to click on the ‘Bookmarks’ icon at the bottom of the screen (the one that looks like an open book), and then click on the ‘History’ icon (the clock).

Then click on the ‘Clear button’ and select the time period you want.

On the web browser, look for the ‘Develop’ section from the top menu on Safari.

If you cannot find it, go to ‘Safari’, click on ‘Preferences’, click on ‘Advanced’, and then on ‘Show Develop in menu bar’.

From ‘Develop’, click on ‘Empty Caches’.

How to clear data for a specific site on Safari

Click on ‘Safari’ and then on ‘Preferences’.

Next, click on the ‘Privacy’ tab and ten on ‘Manage Website Data’.

Here you will see a list of websites, you can click on the one you want and click on ‘Remove’. If you want to clear all, click on ‘Remove All’.

How to clear your browser cache on Edge

On the desktop browser, click on the three dots in the upper right corner.

Click on ‘Settings’, and then on ‘Privacy, search, and services’.

Scroll down to ‘Clear browsing data’ and then click on ‘Choose what to clear’.

Ensure that the ‘Cached images and files’ are also checked.

You can pick a time range of last hour, last 24 hours, last four weeks, or all time.

Click on ‘Clear now’.

On the mobile browser, tap on the three dots at the bottom of the screen and click on ‘Settings’ and then on ‘Privacy and security’.

Select ‘Clear browsing data’, also ensure that ‘Cached images and files’ are checked on.

Pick a time range and clear data.

For the future, you can toggle on ‘Clear browsing data upon exit’ and this will clear all your data every time you exit Edge.

How to clear data for a specific site on Edge

Click on the three dots on the top right.

Next, click on ‘Settings’, then on ‘Cookies and site permissions’, and then on ‘Manage and delete cookies and site data’.

Scroll down and click on ‘See all cookies and site data’.

Search for the website’s name from the upper right corner.

Click on the down arrow next to the site’s name and then click on the trash icon.

You can also clear data for all websites shown by using the buttons on top to ‘Remove all shown’ and ‘Remove third-party cookies’.

Also Read: How to know if you are being tracked by an AirTag

Also Read: How to delete your Instagram account on iOS; check details