How to file Income Tax Return (ITR) 2024 on WhatsApp before the July 31 deadline: A step-by-step method

ITR for the assessment year 2024-2025 (income earned in calendar year 2023) can be filed using WhatsApp through ClearTax, an online tax-filing platform. This is a new option specifically designed for easier and quicker filing, particularly for over 2 crore gig workers and those with basic income structures across India. Notably, the last date to file the ITR is July 31.

Documents required to file ITR 2024 using WhatsApp

You will need a few soft copies of documents handy before you start filing the ITR 2024 online. These are the few things that you will need: PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Email Address and Bank Account details (for refunds).

How to file ITR 2024 online using WhatsApp: A step-by-step method

Here are the steps that you need to follow:

1. Text “Hi” on WhatsApp number: +91 89512 62134 and save it with the name ClearTax on your phone

2. Choose your preferred language from options: English, Hindi, and Kannada

3. Enter your PAN card details by either typing out the PAN number or uploading a picture of your PAN

4. Now enter your Aadhaar number, email address, and other personal details like father's name, date of birth, etc. as prompted on your screen

5. Verify your email address using a one-time password (OTP)

6. The AI assistant will guide you through income details and deductions applicable to you

7. Once the information is collected, ClearTax will pre-fill your ITR form (most likely ITR 1 or ITR 4 based on your income). You can review and edit any details.

8. You can upload any necessary documents like investment proofs, if required

9. Proceed with a secure payment for filing charges within WhatsApp, if applicable

10. Once the payment is done, you'll receive a confirmation for your ITR filing

Archit Gupta, founder, and CEO of ClearTax, stated, "Our WhatsApp solution addresses a gap in tax compliance that has long plagued India's workforce. By bringing this service to WhatsApp, we're eliminating technological barriers, and ensuring that millions of hardworking Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones".