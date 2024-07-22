AI fashion show: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin walk the fake fashion show ramp

Tesla CEO Elon Musk does not shy away from making unconventional ideas. Recently, he shared another such idea: an AI-generated fashion show. He also shared a video of a virtual fashion show featuring prominent global political figures and tech icons. The video, posted on Twitter, depicted US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several others, all dressed in imaginative, futuristic attire.

Pope Francis

The video kicked off with Pope Francis, elegantly dressed in a white puffer coat, cinched at the waist with a gold belt, resembling a luxurious winter garment.



Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in a vibrant, multi-coloured outfit. He sported a long, patchwork coat adorned with geometric patterns and symbols, blending traditional and modern design elements. Dark sunglasses added a contemporary touch to his look.

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama was shown in various distinctive outfits, including a Goku costume, a basketball uniform, and several warrior-inspired ensembles.



Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was depicted in a high-fashion Louis Vuitton outfit, showcasing his stylish side.



Joe Biden

Current US President Joe Biden was portrayed in a wheelchair, donning sunglasses.

Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump was also seen on the ramp donning a Louis Vuitton orange overall.



Elon Musk

Elon Musk himself made an appearance. Initially dressed in a ‘Sumo’ like attire which an ‘X’ made on it. Later, the dress transitioned to a futuristic, space suit-like costume inspired by Tesla and X.



Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also seen walking the ramp. Reptiles inspired his attire with a skin-tight green scaly suit.

High time for an AI fashion show pic.twitter.com/ra6cHQ4AAu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Other Notable Appearances

* Kim Jong Un: The North Korean leader walked the runway in a baggy, long hoodie paired with a chunky gold necklace.

* Tim Cook: The Apple CEO was shown wearing an iPad around his neck.

* Justin Trudeau: The Canadian Prime Minister donned a red dress.

* Nancy Pelosi: The former speaker of the United States House of Representatives appeared in a bright printed dress.

* Xi Jinping: The Chinese leader sported a bright red outfit covered with colourful teddy bear motifs and a matching handbag.