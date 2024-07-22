Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale 2024: Best deals on Google Pixel 7a, Apple iPhone 15, AirPods 2nd Gen and more

Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time) sale is now live in India. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent of up to Rs 5000 on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. Customers will get heavy discounts and offers on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, TVs, Home appliances and more. It will end on July 25.

Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale 2024: Best deals

Google Pixel 7a

Launched at Rs 43,999, Google Pixel 7a is currently selling at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. It is available in Coral, Charcoal, Sea and Snow colour variants. The highlights of the smartphone include its 64MP dual rear camera, 8 GB RAM, 6.1 Full HD+ Display, 4,300 mAh battery and Tensor G2 chipset.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Launched at Rs 79,990, Apple iPhone 15 is selling at Rs 65,490 on Flipkart during the sale. Buyers will also get flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards. In addition to this, iPhone 15 Plus is also selling at just Rs 74,990, down from Rs 89,900. They are available in Black, Blue, Yellow, Green and Pink colour options on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Launched at Rs 49,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is now available at just Rs 33,999 on Flipkart. It comes with Exynos 2200 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and 8GB RAM. It is available in Graphite, Mint and Purple colour variants.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) earbuds are currently available at just Rs 8,498 on Flipkart, down from Rs 18,900. They were launched in India back in 2019. They come with support for Siri and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 was launched in India at Rs 75,999. It is now listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing G.O.A.T. sale. Customers will also get Rs 1,500 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions. It is available in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian and Rose colour variants.