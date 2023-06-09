How to get your dream job at OpenAI: Engineer from Sam Altman's team reveals simple steps to apply

During a highly anticipated event featuring ChatGPT maker Sam Altman, an OpenAI engineer revealed how to get a job at the leading AI company. During an event at IIIT Delhi, Sam Altman and his team of engineers answered some pressing questions about the AI revolution and its impact on India and the world. One such query was, 'how to apply for a job at OpenAI?'

The engineer's straightforward response was "Use OpenAI API to build some cool products and send it to Sam." This non-traditional approach emphasizes on the significance of practical AI knowledge in potential candidates.

The OpenAI API provides developers access to the company's large language model and AI capabilities. By utilizing the OpenAI API, candidates can build their own version of products to demonstrate their abilities.

Alternative Method

For those who are interested in applying for jobs at OpenAI, the company has also listed them on its website. The listing currently has a total of 44 jobs. Most of these jobs are based out of San Francisco, California in the United States. The majority of the jobs are for engineers and scientists.

In order to apply, you'll have to provide some basic details such as your name, email and phone number. Additionally, you'll have to attach your resume. The candidate will also have to provide a tentative time of joining.

For applicants out of US, OpenAI also provides immigration and sponsorship support based on the unique circumstances of the candidate.

You can also provide details about your professional social media pages on LinkedIn or any other platform. The tricky bit could be the last section where you will have to provide an example or evidence of your exceptional ability.

Also read: ChatGPT rival Google Bard is getting smarter with logic and mathematics; here's how

Also read: How to AI-proof your job? ChatGPT maker Sam Altman shows the way ahead