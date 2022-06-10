How to install macOS Ventura on your Mac in 10 steps

Apple announced the macOS 13, or the macOS Ventura, at WWDC 2022 and the new software comes with a host of new features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, new System Settings, upgrades to Safari, Mail, Messages, etc.
Now, only the developer beta has been rolled out. The public beta is coming in July and the software will officially roll out only in September/October this year. If you are not willing to wait till that long and want to start testing it right now, you can download the developer beta on your Mac.
Since it is a developer beta, there might be some little glitches, so we don’t recommend you get this on your primary MacBook Pro or Air or even the iMac. If you have a spare MacBook then use that.
Performance issues and bugs are common with early builds and reports mention that issues have been spotted with notifications and FaceTime already by some of the early testers.
However, if you are still keen on trying it out, here’s what you need to do. For starters, make sure you have 12GB of free space on your MacBook. Then, follow the next steps:
