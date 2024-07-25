HP EliteBook Ultra review: Is HP's Qualcomm-powered AI infused laptop ready for prime time?

For weeks now, the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q has been my constant companion. It's accompanied me on commutes, coffee shop work sessions, and even the occasional Netflix binge. And honestly? I'm impressed.

This isn't just another thin-and-light laptop trying to win over the business crowd. The EliteBook Ultra is HP's statement: Windows on ARM is ready for the big leagues, and AI is here to stay. But is that enough to dethrone the reign of Intel and AMD?

A Design Ethos of Elegance and Sustainability

First impressions matter, and the EliteBook Ultra nails it. The deep Atmospheric Blue finish exudes professionalism, while the recycled materials used throughout the design speak to HP's commitment to sustainability – something I personally appreciate. But it's the laptop's weight, or lack thereof, that really stuns. At a featherlight 1.3 kilogram, I often forget it's in my bag.

A Display That Gets the Job Done (and Then Some)

The 14-inch 2.2K IPS display isn't going to blow you away with crazy brightness or OLED vibrancy, but it doesn't need to. It's a practical display for a work-focused machine, offering crisp text, accurate colours, and enough real estate to comfortably juggle multiple windows.

Sure, it's not a colour-grading monitor, but for catching up on emails, editing documents, and even enjoying a movie during downtime, the display is more than adequate.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon: A Different Breed of Performance

This is where things get interesting. The EliteBook Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, and that means a different kind of computing experience. Day-to-day tasks, from web browsing to multitasking with a dozen tabs open, are handled with snappy performance.

However, the transition to ARM hasn't been without its hiccups. While Microsoft Office runs flawlessly, some professional applications I rely on, particularly in the Adobe Creative Suite, either lack native support or run through emulation, which can introduce performance hiccups. It's a hurdle that Windows on ARM needs to overcome.

The AI Promise: Is It Living Up to the Hype?

HP is betting big on AI with the EliteBook Ultra, and it shows. The dedicated NPU delivers impressive performance in AI-centric benchmarks, but it's the real-world applications where things get exciting.

The HP AI Companion has become an indispensable part of my workflow, helping me quickly summarise documents, generate ideas, and even craft emails. Copilot+ integration adds another layer of intelligence, making tasks feel more intuitive.

Is it a complete game-changer? Not yet, but it's a glimpse into the future of AI-powered productivity.

Security and Battery: No Compromises

Security is paramount, especially in a business environment, and the EliteBook Ultra delivers. The upgraded Wolf Pro Security platform, with its AI-driven threat detection, provides peace of mind. The physical webcam shutter is a welcome addition, offering an extra layer of privacy.

And then there's the battery life. Put simply, it's great. I can easily go a full 9-hour workday, and then some, without worrying about hunting for a power outlet.

Final Thoughts: The Future is Bright, But There's Room to Grow

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q isn't just a great laptop; it's a statement. It's proof that Windows on ARM is maturing, offering a compelling blend of performance, battery life, and AI capabilities.

However, the lack of full software support for some professional applications remains a sticking point. If your workflow relies heavily on specific programs, it's crucial to check compatibility before making the switch.

Who should buy the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q?

Professionals who live in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem: The EliteBook Ultra excels in this environment, offering seamless integration and excellent performance.

Hybrid workers and frequent travellers: The exceptional battery life and lightweight design make it ideal for those constantly on the go.

Early adopters excited about AI: If you're eager to experience the potential of AI-powered productivity, the EliteBook Ultra delivers.

Who should wait?

Users who rely on specialised software without native ARM support.

Gamers seeking high-end graphics performance.

Disclosure: Big thanks to HP for sending over the EliteBook Ultra for me to test. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.