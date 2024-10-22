HP launches 2-in-1 OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PCs; see features and price

HP has launched its first AI-powered 2-in-1 PC, the OmniBook Ultra Flip, aimed at content creators and freelancers in India. The device, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, is designed to cater to professionals in fields such as video editing, graphic design, and digital collaboration. With AI integration at its core, the OmniBook Ultra Flip is capable of handling intensive creative tasks, offering up to 48 trillion operations per second.

The new device promises to streamline workflows for creative professionals with its versatile design, allowing users to flip between laptop and tablet modes seamlessly. The AI capabilities extend beyond just performance, incorporating tools for security and collaboration, such as HP Wolf Security and advanced gesture controls with the Poly Camera Pro.

"At HP, we are committed to fostering growth, nurturing creativity and unleashing limitless innovation. We understand the evolving needs of today’s freelancers and creators, who require power, flexibility and security in their devices to keep pace with their lifestyles. The OmniBook Ultra Flip is our answer to that demand, blending cutting-edge AI capabilities with uncompromising performance and security. This is more than just a device—it’s a tool that empowers users to focus on what they do best,” said Vineet Gehani – Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, making it ideal for creators working with visuals. Its design, which allows users to switch between laptop and tablet modes, makes it a flexible tool for creators on the go. Additionally, the device offers up to 21 hours of battery life, giving professionals the freedom to work without worrying about frequent recharges.

HP OmniBook Ultra 1

In a nod to eco-conscious users, the OmniBook Ultra Flip incorporates recycled metals and plastics, highlighting HP’s commitment to sustainability. With a growing focus on environmentally friendly products, HP is looking to provide a powerful yet eco-friendly solution for creators and freelancers.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 7 is available now on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at Rs 1,81,999 in Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue colours.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 9 will be available on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores in Atmospheric Blue colour.

Consumers will get Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 free of cost on the purchase of HP OmniBook Ultra, till 31st October 2024.