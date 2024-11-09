HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review: Slick and efficient flippy laptop

HP’s OmniBook line has long catered to users who need versatility and performance in a single device, and the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is no exception. Equipped with Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 processor, this 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop blends high-end features with a portable form factor. With a price tag of ₹1,89,999, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is aimed at professionals, creators, and students who want a device that can handle a wide range of tasks with ease. Here’s a closer look at what this machine offers and where it stands out—and where it falls a bit short.

Design and Build Quality: Premium and Portable

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 impresses right from the start with its sleek, minimalistic design. At just 1.34 kg and a slim 14.9 mm thickness, this 2-in-1 device is made for mobility. Its aluminium chassis feels sturdy and well-built, with minimal flex across the keyboard and lid. The aesthetic is professional and refined, and its slim profile makes it easy to slip into a bag and carry on the go.

The 360-degree hinge is a defining feature, allowing the OmniBook to transition smoothly between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. This versatility is ideal for users who need a flexible device for different work environments, whether taking notes in tablet mode, presenting in tent mode, or typing in traditional laptop mode. The hinge feels solid and reliable, a critical detail for users who frequently flip between modes.

The keyboard is also a standout feature. It’s full-size, backlit, and comfortable to type on, with good key travel and tactile feedback. Combined with a smooth, responsive touchpad, typing on the OmniBook feels natural and efficient. HP has managed to provide an experience that works equally well for extended writing sessions or casual browsing.

Display: High-Quality OLED with Minor Reflectivity Issues

The 14-inch 2.8K OLED display on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is vibrant and sharp, boasting a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. With 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB colour coverage and a 120Hz refresh rate, this screen is visually impressive, making it ideal for creators who work with visual content or anyone who values vivid colours and contrast. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection provides durability and helps to resist scratches, ensuring a long-lasting display.

However, one drawback of this screen is its reflective surface. While HP claims a peak brightness of 400 nits, we found that it achieved around 381 nits in testing. This brightness level is sufficient for most indoor settings, but in bright outdoor environments, reflections can become distracting, impacting visibility. For users working in well-lit spaces, this may be a minor inconvenience.

Performance: Intel Core Ultra 7 238V Delivers Efficient Multitasking

The heart of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 238V processor, featuring 8 cores (4 Performance and 4 Efficiency cores) with a boost clock up to 4.8 GHz. This configuration is aimed at delivering responsive single-core performance, making it ideal for multitasking and productivity tasks like browsing, document editing, and light photo work.

In Cinebench R23, the Core Ultra 7 scored 9871 in multicore performance, edging out its predecessor and keeping up with similar Intel-powered competitors. While it doesn’t match high-end multi-core scores of some workstation laptops, it excels in single-core tasks, scoring 1674 in Cinebench’s single-core test, making it quick and responsive for day-to-day operations.

The 32GB LPDDR5X RAM integrated directly onto the CPU die contributes to this performance. However, the trade-off is a lack of upgradability—users are locked into the initial 32GB configuration. While this amount is more than sufficient for most users, those seeking future expandability might find this a limitation.

Graphics and Benchmarks: Strong iGPU Performance for a Thin-and-Light

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 features Intel Arc integrated graphics, which impressed in synthetic benchmarks. In 3DMark TimeSpy and FireStrike tests, the laptop scored 4347 and 8826, respectively, showcasing some of the highest integrated graphics scores for a laptop in this class. For light gaming or creative work involving 3D rendering, the Arc graphics chip handles most tasks well.

Real-world performance also held up, with the laptop managing respectable frame rates in 720p and 1080p gaming on medium settings. It’s not a gaming laptop by any means, but it’s certainly capable of handling casual games or light graphics work without major slowdowns.

However, when it comes to video editing and rendering, the OmniBook trails slightly behind AMD Ryzen and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered competitors. In PCMark 10’s Video Editing and Rendering benchmarks, the OmniBook scored 6363 in video editing, compared to 6795 for the AMD-powered ZenBook S16. For users focused heavily on video production, there may be other options with a slight edge.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting Performance for the Mobile User

Battery life is a strong point for the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, thanks to its 6-cell, 64 WHr battery. In testing, it managed to last 920 minutes (or 15 hours and 20 minutes) on a full charge. This longevity is a major advantage for those who need an all-day laptop that doesn’t require frequent recharging, especially useful for users who travel or work remotely.

This battery performance outshines many similarly configured laptops and is only slightly behind the Snapdragon X Elite-powered HP OmniBook X14, which achieved a full 16 hours in testing. While heavy tasks like video playback and high-performance benchmarks do drain the battery faster, the OmniBook remains efficient enough to support extended use between charges.

Connectivity: Equipped for Modern Demands

In terms of connectivity, HP has equipped the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with the essentials. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-C 10 Gbps port with Power Delivery support, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. These ports cater to a range of needs, from high-speed data transfer to connecting external displays.

The inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provides fast, reliable wireless connectivity, making it ideal for those who rely on cloud-based workflows or need seamless streaming during video calls. However, the absence of a dedicated HDMI port or SD card reader might inconvenience some users, particularly creators who work with media files.

Audio and Camera: Premium Sound and AI-Powered Camera

The quad-speaker setup with Poly Studio integration ensures that audio quality is above average for a laptop of this size. Sound is clear, with balanced mids and highs, while the bass is punchy without overpowering vocals. For users who frequently stream videos, participate in video calls, or listen to music, the audio quality should meet or exceed expectations.

The 9 MP IR camera is another highlight. Equipped with AI-powered temporal noise reduction, it performs well in various lighting conditions, making it a solid choice for video calls. Additionally, the camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition, providing a quick and secure way to log in.

Verdict: A Balanced 2-in-1 with Strong Features and Performance

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 stands out as a versatile and capable 2-in-1 laptop that balances performance, design, and portability. The Intel Core Ultra 7 238V processor provides impressive single-core performance, making it a solid choice for productivity tasks and everyday multitasking. The 2.8K OLED display is a highlight, delivering vibrant colours and sharp details, though its reflective surface may be a drawback for some users.

Battery life is a major advantage, offering over 15 hours of use, and the device’s premium build quality and portability make it easy to carry and use on the go. For users looking for a flexible device that transitions between laptop and tablet modes with ease, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is an appealing option. Its minor limitations, such as the non-upgradable RAM and lack of certain ports, are balanced by its strengths in design, performance, and audio-visual quality.

For anyone seeking a premium 2-in-1 device that’s powerful enough for creative and productivity work, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is a well-rounded choice that delivers on its promises and provides value for those looking to invest in a multi-functional device.