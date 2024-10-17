Huawei launches GT5 smartwatch in India with emotional wellbeing assistant; see price

Huawei has officially launched its GT5 smartwatch in India, a luxury wearable that combines stylish design with cutting-edge health and fitness technology. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the GT5 comes in two sizes—46mm for men and 41mm for women—and offers a range of colours, including options like Blue, Brown, and Black for men, and White, Gold, and Blue for women. The smartwatch starts at ₹18,999, with pre-booking discounts up to ₹4,500 available through various bank offers and coupon deals.

The GT5 smartwatch stands out not only for its sophisticated design but also for its suite of health and fitness features powered by Huawei’s TruSense technology. This includes precise satellite-based GNSS tracking and an emotional wellbeing assistant, which monitors and supports mental health. The smartwatch also features over 10,000 dials, including 11 dynamic watch faces that adjust according to the wearer’s emotional state, adding a personalised touch to the device.

With a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, the GT5’s display ensures clear visuals, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities. Built for fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch is equipped with pro-level sports tracking for activities such as golf, trail running, and free diving. Its advanced fitness tracking capabilities are complemented by offline maps and real-time route navigation, providing an ideal companion for outdoor explorers. The device is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for aquatic activities as well.

The GT5 also integrates seamlessly with Huawei’s Stay Fit app, enabling users to track calories, meals, and more than 100 workout modes. Through Activity Rings 2.0, users can monitor their daily activity levels and set personalised fitness goals. Additionally, the smartwatch allows Bluetooth calling, screenshot capture, and full compatibility with both iOS and Android, made possible through the Harmony app.