‘Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars’: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk thinks that we should now aim to create our own living base in space. Musk believes that it is disappointing that it has been 50 years since the last Moon landing. The SpaceX CEO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, ‘Only 66 years from first flight to landing on the moon, but now half a century has passed since the last moon landing. That cannot be our high watermark as a civilization.’

He also added, “Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars and be out there among the stars!”

The Apollo 11 mission back in 1969 first landed human beings on the Moon. Astronaut Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, and Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon's surface six hours and 39 minutes later, on July 21.

This is not the first time that Musk expressed his interest in establishing a lunar base. Back in 2021, Musk stated that he wants to establish a permanent residence on Mars with the Starship rocket that will carry people to the Red Planet. He even added that we should have a permanent base on the Moon as well. He stated, “It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon — again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species.”

As per the Google Search trends of the year in India, even people in India are really interested in space missions. It revealed that Chandrayaan-3 was the most googled event in 2023 in India. In addition to this, ‘Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast’ was the most streamed YouTube video in India, with over 8.5M peak concurrent views.

