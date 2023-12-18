Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building Rs 2,240 crore house in Hawaii with secret underground bunker: Report

After Elon Musk’s secret glass house, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a $100 million Hawaii compound. However, that is not even the surprising part. As per a report by Wired, this compound has a top-secret 5,000-square-foot underground bunker that has its own food and energy sources. It is rumoured that Zuckerberg is preparing for the doomsday.

The report reveals that this compound is named as Koolau Ranch and is located at Kauai island. The said bunker is reported to have an escape hatch accessible via ladder. It also has lofty metal doors filled with concrete.

This property is rumoured to have 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms and around a dozen tree houses connected by rope bridges. This will allow guests to move while staying on the tree tops. In the library, Zuckerberg is planning to install “blind doors” designed to blend in with the look of the walls.

As of now, it is partially constructed and is one of the most expensive personal construction projects in modern history. As per the sources and planning documents obtained via public records requests, this property is estimated to cost around $100 million. In addition to that, the land is $170 million worth. Overall, Zuckerberg is spending $270 million on this property. This roughly translates to 2240.89 crore in Indian currency.

Zuckerberg is not the only tech CEO preparing for doomsday, ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman has revealed that he is always prepared for survival with an extensive array of end-of-the world supplies. In 2016, he told New Yorker, “I try not to think about it too much. But I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to”.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman also revealed that he estimates more than half of Silicon Valley billionaires have invested in some type of “apocalypse insurance”, like an underground bunker. New Yorker also revealed that Reddit CEO Steve Huffman bought motorcycles, guns and ammo for the doomsday. He told that even got laser eye surgery because he thinks it'd help his odds of survival in a disaster.

