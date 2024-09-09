Hyundai launches new Alcazar SUV in India at Rs 14.99 lakh; check features, other details

Hyundai has introduced the new Alcazar SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹14.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹15.99 lakh for the diesel. The Alcazar is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, catering to family and group travellers with a mix of comfort, technology, and safety features.

The Alcazar offers two engine options: a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, generating 160 PS of power, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, producing 116 PS of power, available with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency ranges from 17.5 km/l for the petrol manual to 20.4 km/l for the diesel manual.

The Alcazar’s bold new design gives it a wider and taller stance on the road, with standout features like H-shaped LED DRLs, quad-beam LED headlights, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin boasts a dual-tone colour scheme, ventilated seats, and various comfort features like a thigh cushion extension and wing-type headrests.

Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with its latest technology, including a Digital Key with NFC technology for easy smartphone access, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with JioSaavn music integration, and SmartSense™ Level 2 ADAS with 19 safety features like Smart Cruise Control and Blind Spot View Monitor.

The Alcazar prioritises safety with 70+ features, including six airbags, all four disc brakes, and Hill Start Assist. It also includes Hyundai SmartSense™ ADAS features such as Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist.

The SUV is available in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Buyers can choose from nine colour options, including a new Robust Emerald Matte.