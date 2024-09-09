scorecardresearch
Hyundai launches new Alcazar SUV in India at Rs 14.99 lakh; check features, other details

Hyundai launches new Alcazar SUV in India at Rs 14.99 lakh; check features, other details

Hyundai has unveiled the new Alcazar SUV in India, offering both petrol and diesel variants starting at ₹14.99 lakh and ₹15.99 lakh respectively. The SUV is designed for family and group travel with advanced comfort, technology, and safety features.

New Hyundai Alcazar launched in India

Hyundai has introduced the new Alcazar SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹14.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹15.99 lakh for the diesel. The Alcazar is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, catering to family and group travellers with a mix of comfort, technology, and safety features.

The Alcazar offers two engine options: a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, generating 160 PS of power, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, producing 116 PS of power, available with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency ranges from 17.5 km/l for the petrol manual to 20.4 km/l for the diesel manual.

The Alcazar’s bold new design gives it a wider and taller stance on the road, with standout features like H-shaped LED DRLs, quad-beam LED headlights, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin boasts a dual-tone colour scheme, ventilated seats, and various comfort features like a thigh cushion extension and wing-type headrests.

Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with its latest technology, including a Digital Key with NFC technology for easy smartphone access, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with JioSaavn music integration, and SmartSense™ Level 2 ADAS with 19 safety features like Smart Cruise Control and Blind Spot View Monitor.

The Alcazar prioritises safety with 70+ features, including six airbags, all four disc brakes, and Hill Start Assist. It also includes Hyundai SmartSense™ ADAS features such as Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist.

The SUV is available in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Buyers can choose from nine colour options, including a new Robust Emerald Matte.

Published on: Sep 09, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
