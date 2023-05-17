'I am the reason OpenAI exists': Elon Musk criticizes ChatGPT maker for turning towards a for-profit model

Elon Musk expressed his frustration with OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, for moving away from the non-profit model. Musk, who played a significant role in the establishment of OpenAI, claimed that the organization owes its existence to him.

In a Twitter Spaces interaction with CNBC's David Faber, Elon Musk revealed that he contributed a substantial amount of money, approximately $50 million, to OpenAI during its early stages.

Reflecting on the irony of the situation, Musk stated, "Fate loves irony. So I used to be close friends with Larry Page, and I would stay at his house, and we'd have these conversations long into the evening about AI... And at the time, Google, especially after their acquisition of DeepMind, had three quarters of the world's AI talent... but the person who controls that just did not seem to be concerned about AI safety. That sounds like a real problem."

The renowned entrepreneur further elaborated on his involvement in OpenAI, asserting, "I am the reason OpenAI exists. I came up with the name. The name OpenAI refers to open source... And so part of it is also in the beginning, I thought, 'Look, this is probably a hopeless endeavor.' How could OpenAI possibly compete with Google DeepMind?"

Expressing disappointment, Musk emphasized that OpenAI was initially envisioned as an open-source nonprofit organization, with the aim of countering the potentially dangerous profit motivations of companies like Google. However, he expressed concern over the recent shift towards for-profit activities by OpenAI. Musk compared this transformation to funding an organization to save the Amazon rainforest, only to see it become a lumber company that exploits the forest for financial gain.

When asked about his response to OpenAI's shift, Musk admitted to his own shortcomings, stating, "I fully admit to being a huge idiot here." He also raised questions about the legality of a nonprofit organization transforming into a for-profit entity and emphasized the need to determine who would ultimately control the potential superintelligence developed by OpenAI.

Also read: 'Working from home bulls***': Elon Musk says people are more productive in-person



Moreover, Musk expressed concerns about the relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft, which made a significant investment in the organization. He is worried that Microsoft might have more control on OpenAI rather than the leadership team, as the former holds rights to all the software and model weights necessary to operate the inference system.

He also cautioned that Microsoft could potentially sever ties with OpenAI, raising questions about the organization's long-term autonomy.

During the conversation, Musk was very vocal about his disappointment with OpenAI's evolution into a for-profit entity.

Also read: 'I am nervous about it': OpenAI chief concerned about AI being used to compromise elections